Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Church yard sale
First Christian Church, 2810 E. 14th St., will host a yard sale from 7-11 a.m. today in the church’s Family Life Center.
24-hour worship
Tent America 2021, 24 hours of worship and prayer, will continue until 7 p.m. today at 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Visit facebook.com/burngreenville.
Street Summit
The Street Summit Job Fair with speaker Petey Pablo will be held 1-6 p.m. today at J.H. Rose High School, 600 W. Arlington Blvd.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Griffins Concert
The Griffins will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kings Crossroads Free Will Baptist Church, 2080 Seven Pines Road, Fountain.
Sidewalk Prophets
Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets will be in concert from 7-10 p.m. Sunday at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Tickets are $17.99 to $44.99. Visit swpgbfrt-greenvillenc.eventbrite.com.
Sunday in the Park
Tailgate will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park weekly concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. Concerts are free. A beer garden will be available. Call 758-7256 for weather updates.
Piano recital
East Carolina University faculty artist Kwan Yi will perform a free piano recital at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. It is open to the public. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
ECU Merchants Fair
ECU’s “Get a Clue” Merchants Fair will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the main campus mall. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and East Carolina University organize the event to bring local business and nonprofit organizations together with students, faculty and staff.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Call 252-975-6944.
Music performance
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Alexander Lapins, tuba, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Art opening
East Carolina University School of Art and Design will host an opening of its Alumni 2021 Exhibition from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Opening receptions will be held at Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center; Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery, located in Joyner Library; and Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Free. Call 328-6665.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join. Greenville PFLAG supports gender and sexual minorities. All are welcome. Email info@greenvillepflag.org.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.