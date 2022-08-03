Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food Pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Art demonstration
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host a demonstration by artist Ellen Hathaway from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours, a membership networking event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. To register, visit greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-ron-ayers-motorsports.
Women’s conference
Holy Trinity United Holy Church, 305 N. Skinner St., will host a women’s fellowship conference beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Eldress Angela Phillips of English Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The registration fee is $10. Call 758-6049 or email holytrinitygreenvillenc@gmail.com.
Dirk Quinn Band
Sunday in the Park, a free concert series, will feature Dirk Quinn Band from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Food and drinks are available for sale. Pets are permitted. In case of rain, cancellations will be announced at www.facebook.com/sundayintheparkcog.
Softball opening
An opening ceremony for the Little League Softball World Series will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. The event will include music, food, a photo booth and water activities with Riverside Recreation.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St. The next meeting is Aug. 8.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214. The next meeting is Aug. 11.
Senior Care appreciation
Estate and elder care attorney Don Silver and the Graham Nuckolls Conner law firm are partnering with Cucinella’s Pizzeria and Italian Ice from Aug. 9-11 to provide 100 free large New York-style cheese pizzas to employees of senior care facilities. Stop by Cucinella’s, 4125-L Old Tar Road, Winterville, show them your staff ID/credentials, and you will receive a pizza. This is a first-come-first-serve offer for the first 100 workers.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a Learn to Quilt Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, applique’, making the quilt sandwich, binding, hand and machine quilting, in addition to the history of quilting and art quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 717-4279.