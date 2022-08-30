Air quality doesn’t seem to be a concern in Greenville, especially north of the river. I guess the City Council doesn’t need to breathe there or they think that air doesn’t move around in this new concept called “wind.” Bless their hearts and lungs.
BYH, let’s line up all of those goals and priorities a month before the new economic development director comes on board.
BYH to NCDOT for the Dickinson Avenue project. First, it was falsely advertised as making it safer for pedestrians and having bike lanes and those were exposed as being lies. Parking was deemed more important than safety. Then it was promoted as starting in May. Here it is September, ECU is back in session and construction has yet to start. Who is irresponsible for this project? BTHs.
Can someone explain why there are so many vehicles with what appears to be expired registration? I see stickers that expired two years ago. Temporary stickers are the same way.
Bless the hearts of people living on Social Security. I have been retired for over 10 years. Each of my Social Security increases has been offset by the increase in Medicare premiums. Now we are giving $10,000-$20,000 payouts to freeloading college graduates (generally with worthless degrees) in majors that don’t allow them to make a good living. It’s hard for me to see giving a married couple making $250,000 money while I live in poverty.
No. Jesus fed the 5,000 because no one had food and no one brought their lunch. Making up stuff about the Bible is not cool. Furthermore, to equate the federal government to Jesus tells us all we need to know about you. Bless Your Heart.
BYH, student debt relief has revealed that so-called Christians will absolutely lose it when confronted with an actual Christian act.
Bless those liberal hearts who wish to have more trees and shade, less flooding, cooler temperatures and cleaner air. Don’t we have enough trees already? If we were to cut them all down, we’d have more wind and thus be cooler and generate wind power as we sold the wood to others to burn. We get rich and the trees grow back. Cut, baby, cut, I say! Fewer leaves to rake, too.
BYH, I don’t give a rat’s rear end what you think about my yard. I am old and I am not going to be out in the 105-degree heat index cutting grass. Just about every time I started to cut it, the rain started. We had a service doing the yard and all they did was skin the yard, dump the clippings on it and use an edger to cut the grass their big machine could not get to. The last straw was when the sloppy edger guy clipped my large pine tree and I found it full of pine beetles. That cost $1,800.