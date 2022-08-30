Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

Air quality doesn’t seem to be a concern in Greenville, especially north of the river. I guess the City Council doesn’t need to breathe there or they think that air doesn’t move around in this new concept called “wind.” Bless their hearts and lungs.

BYH, let’s line up all of those goals and priorities a month before the new economic development director comes on board.