Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations.
ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday.
Haw Branch Church of Christ, 1501 Haw Branch Road, Chocowinity, 2-7 p.m., Wednesday.
Woodard’s Pond Church of Christ, 8962 U.S. 264 East, Washington, 1-5 p.m., Wednesday.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. Call President Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Pitt County 4-H
Pitt County 4-H is offering a full array of in-person, hands-on programs and events for youth ages 5-12 through its 2022 Fall Programs and Events series. Programming provides opportunities for members to actively create lasting memories through fun and engaging activities. For more information, contact the local 4-H office at lsdail2@ncsu.edu or 902-1709.
Kick Off Concert
The Pirate Country Kick Off Concert, presented by the Greenville Convention Center and WRNS, will feature Easton Corbin and Thompson Square on Thursday at the convention center, 303 Greenville Blvd. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $50. Visit greenvilleconventioncenter.com.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours membership networking event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Beauty Bar Medispa, 1021 Red Banks Road, Suite A & D. Call 752-4101 ext. 2223.
Tea Party
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 Memorial Blvd in Greenville. Jerry McRoy will discuss the Pitt County Confederate Soldiers Monument and its removal from the Pitt County Courthouse.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Music by DJ Justin Rouse and hosted by Gayle Watson and Paul Hager. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will hold its monthly membership meeting on Sept. 8 at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Children’s Health Fair
The Healthy Lives Healthy Choices Children’s Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The event will feature fun activities and vendors including the Pitt County Health Department, ECU Health, Pitt County Center, Dr. Croom/Mental Health, Piedmont Sickle Cell, N.C. Cooperative Extension, ECU Physicians and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. The theme is “Be Hero Healthy.” Contact Valarie Walker at tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.