Piano recital
East Carolina University faculty artist Kwan Yi will perform a piano recital at 7:30 p.m. today at A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance is free and open to the public. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Overdose Awareness Day
East Carolina University’s Collegiate Recovery Community, several Pitt County organizations and ECU alumna and artist Lisa Ludwig will highlight International Overdose Awareness Day with an art exhibit at the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center. An opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Center Grand Room 202, 1868 Health Science Drive. The participatory art exhibit will be on display through September.
ECU Merchants Fair
ECU’s “Get a Clue” Merchants Fair will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday on the main campus mall. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce and East Carolina University organize the event to bring local business and nonprofit organizations together with students, faculty and staff.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County, will be holding a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Call 252-975-6944 for information.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 at Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane, Greenville. Lunch is $20 payable at the door. Reservations are requested and should be made on or before Wednesday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Expungement clinic
N.C. Reentry Innovators for Success will have a free criminal record expungement clinic on Nov. 6. Limited slots available. Register by Wednesday. Visit www.ncreentryinnovators.org to register or make a donation.
Music performance
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Alexander Lapins, tuba, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall on campus. The performance is free and open to the public. Face coverings are required. Call 328-6851.
Art opening
East Carolina University School of Art and Design will host an opening of its Alumni 2021 Exhibition from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Opening receptions will be held at Wellington B. Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center; Janice Hardison Faulkner Gallery in Joyner Library; and Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St. Free. Call 328-6665.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Wills and trusts class 3-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Virtual dementia tour 1-3 p.m. Wednesday.
iPhone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Subtle Yoga Class 10-11 a.m. the first and third Saturday every month.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. All are welcome! Contact info@greenvillepflag.org.