Food giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C. will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:30 a.m. today.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Umbrella Market
The Uptown Greenville Umbrella Market is held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 25 at Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets. Visit uptowngreenville.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is now open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Art event
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host A Bird’s Eye View, with paintings by Andie Freeman and ceramics by Vicky Smith, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday. The event will include demonstrations and art inspired by birds. Visit cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host is Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-2. Ron Ayers Motorsports will be offering complimentary rides in their side-by-side utility vehicles.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded event from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., to benefit families fighting cancer. Admission is a $25 gas or grocery gift card; cash donations also will be accepted. The event features wine and appetizers, prize drawings. Visit facebook.com/Daughters4Dads.
Beer Mile
The first MPourimum Beer Mile Presented by Fleet Feet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson Avenue and Clark Street. The price is $45 per person or $80 for a four-person team. Register by Thursday. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=88017.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host a free showing of Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit greenvillenc.gov.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception, from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. for a reception for the exhibit, “Black, White, and Read All Over.” Visit gmoa.org.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The event includes costumes, cosplay and a chance to meet comic book creators, artists, writers and vendors. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Contributors may bring donations to the site or have them shipped. Visit /www.facebook.com/ppspittcounty.
