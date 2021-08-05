Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Art event
City Art Gallery, 511 Red Banks Road, will host A Bird’s Eye View, with paintings by Andie Freeman and ceramics by Vicky Smith, from 6-8 p.m. today. Visit cityartgreenville.com or call 353-7000.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host is Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. today at Ron Ayers Motorsports, 1929 N. Memorial Drive. Registration is required at greenvillenc.org/events/august-business-after-hours-2.
Get Carded
Daughters for Dads will host its annual Get Carded event from 7-9 p.m. today at the Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., to benefit families fighting cancer. Visit facebook.com/Daughters4Dads.
Beer Mile
The first MPourimum Beer Mile Presented by Fleet Feet will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson Avenue and Clark Street. Register by today at https://runsignup.com/Race?raceId=88017.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host a free showing of Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit greenvillenc.gov.
FreeCycle Fridays
FreeCycle Fridays program takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception for “Black, White, and Read All Over,” from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. Visit gmoa.org.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Bring donations to the site or ship them. Visit facebook.com/ppspittcounty.
Sunday in the Park
David Lee Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. The show is free.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. For more information, contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will be hosting its free Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Aug. 12 at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session covers indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. Register at https://humantrafficking101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments will be provided. Email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking.org.