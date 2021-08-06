Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Movie in the Park
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department will host a free showing of Disney/Pixar’s “Onward” at 8:30 p.m. today at the Town Common, 105 E. First St. Visit greenvillenc.gov.
The Art of Jazz
The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “The Art of Jazz,” a First Friday Artwalk reception for “Black, White, and Read All Over,” from 5-8 p.m. today. Pianist Lenore Raphael and bassist Carroll Dashiell will perform from 7-8 p.m. Visit gmoa.org.
Cambridge neighborhood
The Cambridge Neighborhood Association will hold its Summer Greeting Drive-By starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 101 Lancaster Drive. The event will give residents a chance to pick up information about the association and have refreshments at the end of the route. The neighborhood includes the area around Cambridge Road east of Hooker Road. Call 258-1602 or email dcwchc@yahoo.com for information.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Tickets are $7 for ages 13 and older, $3 for ages 4-12 and free to ages 3 and younger. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
Bug hunt
River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road, will host a bug hunt from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday. After returning from a search for insects in the park, participants look at insects under the microscope at the nature center. The fee is $3 for city residents and $5 for others. Preregistration is required. Visit greenvillenc.gov, call 329-4560 or email AWimsatt@greenvillenc.gov.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Bring donations to the site or ship them. Visit facebook.com/ppspittcounty.
Sunday in the Park
David Lee Jones will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday during the Sunday in the Park concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. The show is free.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Board of health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Commissioners Auditorium, 1717 W. Fifth St. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov
Prom through the Decades
The Greenville Jaycees will host Prom Through the Decades to benefit The Kelly Children’s Home at 7 p.m., Aug. 14, at The State Theatre 110 W. Fifth St., Greenville. Guests are invited to wear their favorite decade attire and enjoy the music of the Eli Craig Band and a show featuring Michelle Michaels and Her Divas. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. Visit statetheatrenc.com. Email gvjaycees@gmail.com.
Pastoral anniversary
Pastor Daniel House of St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1295 Mumford Road, will celebrate his 26th pastoral anniversary on Aug. 15. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. with dinner after. The gospel message will be preached by Rev. Demetrius Williams from Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church of Grifton. All are invited.
Interfaith prayer
The Interfaith Clergy will host a community prayer meeting at noon on Monday at New Dimensions Church, 1700 W. Sixth St. The event is open to the public to attend in person. Visit clergy2014.org for information to attend virtually.