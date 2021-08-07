Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Cambridge neighborhood
The Cambridge Neighborhood Association will hold its Summer Greeting Drive-By starting at 11 a.m. today at 101 Lancaster Drive. Call 258-1602 or email dcwchc@yahoo.com.
Comic Con
The Greenville Comic Con is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Visit greenvillenccomiccon.com.
School supplies
Pitt County Schools, Suddenlink Communications and Parents for Public Schools are sponsoring a school supplies drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Walmart, 4600 E. 10th St. Visit facebook.com/ppspittcounty.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday in the Park
Country artist David Lee Jones will perform at 7 p.m. during the Sunday in the Park concert at the Town Common Amphitheater, 100 E. First St. The show is free.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Drive-through food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. Tuesday. Boxes and bags of food include fresh and frozen meats. Call 714-7373.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Caregiver Coffee on 1-2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 9.
Blood pressure screenings 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 10 and 24. Walk-ins welcome.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Aug. 9.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, Greenville, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 11
Brody School of Medicine, 600 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Human Trafficking 101
NC Stop Human Trafficking will host its free Human Trafficking 101 education session at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. The session covers indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. Register at https://humantrafficking 101august.eventbrite.com. Light refreshments provided.
Diet advice
New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2009 Pactolus Highway, will host “Night with a Dietician” from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Kathye Bennett-Chambliss, a clinical dietician, will talk about eating habits, healthy lifestyle changes, food expiration dates and how to make a plate of food appear more attractive. Call 215-5660. Face coverings will be required.