Jason Mott

Best-selling author Jason Mott of Wilmington will speak at East Carolina University on Thursday to conclude the annual Voyages of Discovery Series.

Jason Mott will lead a discussion about his national award-winning novel “Hell Of A Book,” in which he discusses the impact and reality of race and identity on the American landscape. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.

