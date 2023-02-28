Best-selling author Jason Mott of Wilmington will speak at East Carolina University on Thursday to conclude the annual Voyages of Discovery Series.
Jason Mott will lead a discussion about his national award-winning novel “Hell Of A Book,” in which he discusses the impact and reality of race and identity on the American landscape. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.
Mott earned his bachelor of fine arts in fiction and his master of fine arts in poetry from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. His writing has appeared in various literary journals, and he is the author of four novels: “The Returned,” which was adapted for television and aired on the ABC network under the title “Resurrection;” “The Wonder of All Things;” “The Crossing;” and “Hell Of A Book.”
Among its many awards, “Hell Of A Book” won the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction, and was a Jenna Bush Hager “Read With Jenna” Book Club pick, Carnegie Medals For Excellence in Fiction Longlist selection, a 2022 Aspen Words Literary Prize Longlist selection, a Joyce Carol Oates Prize Longlist selection and the 2021 Sir Walter Raleigh Prize for Fiction winner.
Following his presentation, Mott will sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase at the event.
The 2022-23 ECU Voyages of Discovery Series theme is “Transformational Voices” and earlier featured The Economist editor Vijay Vaitheeswaran and social justice advocate Carmen Perez, and North Carolina author Jason
Tickets are $20 for the public and may be purchased through the ECU Central Ticket Office or by calling 252-328-4788 or toll-free at 1-800-328-2787.