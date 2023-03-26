New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash is the headliner for the Friends of Joyner Library spring banquet on March 28, and tickets are on sale now.
The friends group in conjunction with East Carolina University Academic Library Services will welcome the North Carolina native to the Hilton Greenville for An Evening with Wiley Cash, the groups announced.
Cash is the author of four award-winning novels and he has taught creative writing and literature, including at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina-Asheville. He received a bachelor of arts in literature from UNC-Asheville and a master of arts in English from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro along with a doctorate in American literature from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The novel “When Ghosts Come Home” was a national bestseller in 2021, winning the Southern Book Prize and named one of Amazon’s top-20 books of the year. The 2017 novel “The Last Ballad” was an American Library Association Book of the Year and earned Chicago Public Library Best Book. Cash’s second novel, “This Dark Road to Mercy,” was a national bestseller, and his debut, “A Land More Kind Than Home,” also won the Southern Book Prize, Thomas Wolfe Book Prize and other awards.