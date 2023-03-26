Wiley Cash

 Bobby Burns/Staff Writer

New York Times best-selling author Wiley Cash is the headliner for the Friends of Joyner Library spring banquet on March 28, and tickets are on sale now.

The friends group in conjunction with East Carolina University Academic Library Services will welcome the North Carolina native to the Hilton Greenville for An Evening with Wiley Cash, the groups announced.

