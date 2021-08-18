As children get ready for their return to school, authorities are asking students and motorists to be safe around school buses.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an average of 128 fatalities occur in school transportation-related traffic crashes each year. More school-aged pedestrians have been killed from 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m., when buses load and unload students, than any other time of day, the agency reported.
“It is that time of year when students will again depend on school buses for transportation to and from school,” a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said. “Although school buses represent the safest form of highway transportation, there are a number of safety factors of which both students and drivers should be aware."
Sheriff Paula Dance encouraged caution whenever school buses are present. She said parents should give their kids the following instructions as it pertains to getting on and off the bus:
• Always arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes early.
• While the bus is approaching, make sure to stand at least three giant steps away from the curb, wait until the bus has come to a complete stop, the door opens, and the bus driver says that it’s OK to board.
• Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus. Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.
• Never walk behind the bus.
• If you are walking beside the bus, walk at least three giant steps away.
• Use the handrail when entering and exiting the bus. Take extra precautions to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book bags do not get caught in the handrail or door.
• Never stop to pick something up that you have dropped when a bus is stopped. Tell the bus driver or wait until the bus has driven off to avoid not being seen by the driver.
The sheriff's office also provided the following tips for motorists who will be seeing more and more buses on the road:
• Remember that children are unpredictable in their actions. Take extreme caution when traveling in school zones and residential neighborhoods.
• If there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of children walking in the road.
• Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights flashing.
• Never pass a school bus when there are flashing red lights and the stop arm is extended. This is a sign that children are getting on or off the bus. Motorists must wait until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus is moving before they can start driving again.
• Learn and obey the school bus laws in North Carolina.