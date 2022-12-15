“Color Blind Test” was not so much a test as an assignment in Nathan Varney’s two-dimensional art class. But the J.H. Rose High School junior’s unique spin on the art — painting acrylic on a vinyl record — turned the heads of the judges and won him first place in the Margaret L. Blount Memorial High School Art Competition.
Works of 65 Pitt County Schools students were selected for the event, which has recognized excellence in visual arts in the school district for nearly 35 years. More than 100 people attended Monday’s limited-engagement exhibit at the Kathy Taft Center to view 71 works from students at the county’s six traditional public high schools.
“This is our Super Bowl,” said Rose’s Randall Leach, one of nearly a dozen PCS art instructors whose students were part of the competition. “If you’re in this show, you’re fantastic. You’re doing above and beyond high school level.”
The annual competition was established in 1988 by Margaret Blount Harvey of Kinston, a former member of the state Board of Education, to honor her mother and acknowledge the importance of arts in Pitt County Schools.
Harvey Wooten, vice president of Emerge Gallery and Art Center’s board of directors and a relative of the Blount family, sponsored this year’s awards. She joined Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker in presenting awards to four winners and nearly 30 honorable mention recipients.
“This gets better every year,” Lenker said. “The quality of the artwork, I’ve got one word: wow!”
D.H. Conley High School student Jayda Mulet received a second-place award for her mixed media self-portrait, which features a rainbow of colors and Easter eggs to represent her interests. She and Ava Thomas, who received a fourth-place award for the intaglio print “Celestial Madness,” are art students of David Madigan. Kyndell Odom received a third-place award for “Sink or Swim.” The acrylic painting depicts an underwater image that represents being overwhelmed by feelings such as depression, guilt and anxiety.
“Sometimes sinking into burnout can feel like slipping underwater,” the artist wrote.
Odom is a student of South Central High School art teacher Ira Varney, who is Nathan Varney’s father.
Nathan Varney, one of Leach’s art students at Rose, said that while he has studied art under a number of educators in Pitt County Schools, he would consider his father to be his first art teacher.
“I kind of just gravitated toward (art); I loved it,” Nathan said. “My dad’s great. He inspires me all the time.”
Nathan has a color vision deficiency for red and green, but that has not hindered his artistic ability. He was a third-place winner in last year’s Blount competition and received an honorable mention award for one of his other works in this year’s contest.
His winning work, “Color Blind Test,” was inspired by a scene from the film “Little Miss Sunshine” in which a character learns he cannot become an Air Force pilot due to his color blindness.
Fellow Rose student Malik Warren, who received two honorable mention awards (as did South Central’s Ayden Erazo) also had a work influenced by film. His “Yin and Yang” painting was inspired by “Avatar.” Warren’s other entry, oil pastels on newspaper, is a work that depicts a sunset and a silhouette of a tree-lined landscape.
“That’s rare for that age to be able to be that multi-disciplined,” Leach said. “That’s one of the reasons why I would include two from one person.”
For the competition, first juried at the school level, art teachers may select a mere fraction of works from hundreds that their students produce each year. The art is blind judged, so that those who choose award winners are not told the name, age or school of the participating artist.
Work for the competition most often comes from upperclassmen enrolled in advanced-level courses, Ira Varney said, although sometimes work from foundations-level classes is deemed worthy of entry.
“We try to pick a variety,” he said, pointing to black and white images known as doodle portraits. “They can get in here as freshmen and grow into this. It will give them that self-confidence.”
One such portrait, titled “Mitski,” earned South Central sophomore Anna Johnson an honorable mention. Johnson, who said the music artist helped inspire her during quarantine, is taking Art II and Art III this year.
Honorable mention winner Zahnyah Ambrose-Gray, a junior at Rose, is enrolled in art for the first time since elementary school. When her mother, Rhonda Gray, was a student, she had a painting selected for an exhibit at the Smithsonian, but Ambrose-Gray struggled to find time for art courses in middle school when she also was involved in band.
Pitt County Schools Coordinator of Arts Education Russell Knight said arts classes sometimes take a back seat as students consider what courses will help them boost their weighted grade point averages.
“I appreciate those students that take that step and recognize the same thing that good colleges recognize,” he said, “that they want to see well-rounded students that take rigorous classes take those AP classes, take those honors classes and they balance that with an interest in the arts.”
Following the reception, art from the competition will deck the halls of Pitt County Schools’ district office for much of the next year.
“If you work in the building that I work in, the old hospital, when they take the art down, it’s a very dreary place,” Lenker told students. “We’re really looking forward to having your art back in the building. It’s amazing work that you do.”
Briana Earl, educational coordinator for the Greenville Museum of Art, and Sarah Lazure, marketing and exhibits coordinator for Emerge Gallery and Art Center, served as judges for this year’s competition. Honorable mention winners were: Ayden-Grifton High School students Gabriella Corsaro and Mykel Royse; D.H. Conley High School students Mya Cartmel, Maci Elks, Alicia Lee, Jacob Moye and Meredith Philyaw; Farmville Central High School student Micah Taylor; J.H. Rose High School students Zahnyah Ambrose-Gray, Liv Perry, Peyton Sawyer and Malik Warren; North Pitt High School students Diana Mata Martinez, Amani Moore, Aylin Morales, Vallerie Sanchez and Ay’Asia Watts; South Central High School students Ollie Blanchard, Mallorie Burke, Ayden Erazo, Anna Johnson, Jade McCarren, Jainiyiah Parris, Kiara Regis, Leo Wilkie and Kaelin Williams.