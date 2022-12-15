“Color Blind Test” was not so much a test as an assignment in Nathan Varney’s two-dimensional art class. But the J.H. Rose High School junior’s unique spin on the art — painting acrylic on a vinyl record — turned the heads of the judges and won him first place in the Margaret L. Blount Memorial High School Art Competition.

Works of 65 Pitt County Schools students were selected for the event, which has recognized excellence in visual arts in the school district for nearly 35 years. More than 100 people attended Monday’s limited-engagement exhibit at the Kathy Taft Center to view 71 works from students at the county’s six traditional public high schools.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.