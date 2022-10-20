Audiences have a chance to be up close and personal for the ECU/Loessin Playhouse production of “Intimate Apparel,” which continues through Sunday in Messick Hall’s Archie Burnette Studio Theater.
The play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (“Ruined” and “Sweat”) was inspired by the playwright’s great-grandmother, who worked as a seamstress in New York in the early 1900s.
Opening Off-Broadway in 2004, “Intimate Apparel” has been a long time in coming to the ECU stage. The award-winning play was originally set to be performed in the fall of 2020 before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the time, Jessica Crenshaw was an undergraduate student in the School of Theatre and Dance. Two years later, she is making school history by returning as a guest director for the show six months after graduation.
School of Theatre and Dance Director Jayme Klinger Host said there is excitement around the production, the first theatrical performance of ECU/Loessin Playhouse’s 61st season.
“Jessica Crenshaw is one of our recent alumni who graduated last (school) year,” Host said. “She was brought back to direct ‘Intimate Apparel,’ which is really quite exceptional.”
A Greensboro native, Crenshaw served as assistant stage manager of “Lysistrata” in 2021 and also directed several projects as an undergraduate, including “Dutchman” by Amiri Baraka, “The Amen Corner” by James Baldwin as well as Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra.” She currently works as an instructional assistant in kindergarten and first grade at Creekside Elementary School.
“This experience has been eye-opening,” Crenshaw said of her first full-length play as director. “I have really been trying to get out of the student role.”
ECU junior Varyssa Henderson, who is making her ECU/Loessin Playhouse debut, stars as Esther, a hard-working African-American woman who creates intimate garments for a living and has aspirations of opening her own beauty parlor. Senior Morais Clarke, previously featured in “Romeo and Juliet,” portrays George, who writes love letters to Esther while working on the Panama Canal, persuading her to marry a man she hardly knows.
The cast also features Jenna Kiefriter (“Henry and Ramona” and “Doctor Dolittle”); Kay D. Sutton (Storybook Theatre and ECU Black Makers Theatre Club); Dane Faulkner (“Romeo and Juliet” and “The Visit”); and LaShaun B. Winslow (“Into the Woods” and “Lysistrata”).
Performed in two acts, the two-and-a-half hour show features more than a dozen scenes, each named for an article of clothing. Titles such as “Wedding Corset” or “Gentleman’s Suit,” represent work that Esther creates for clients from all walks of life, including Fifth Avenue prostitutes.
Crenshaw said audiences will find hidden meanings and messages within the play which foreshadow the betrayal and heartbreak that Esther experiences.
“The development of this show mirrors so much of the definition and is befitting of the movement of the play as well,” she wrote in her director’s note. “The process was intimate, the space is intimate, the relationship amongst the characters and how the actors have dug to find out who these individuals are was, you guessed it, intimate.”
While the remainder of the playhouse season will be performed in Messick’s McGinnis Theater, the studio setting was selected for “Intimate Apparel” to give theater students and audiences a more intimate experience.
“The students, many of them will go off and work in professional companies where your audience members are in pretty close proximity with your stage,” Host said. “Plus it is a more intimate experience for an audience member to be sitting so close.”
Crenshaw agrees.
“I think all the seats are the best seats in the house,” she said. “Come open and ready to view the performance we have all been working so hard on.”
“Intimate Apparel” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday in Archie Burnette Studio Theater in the Messick building on campus. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Seating is general admission. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 for ECU staff and senior adults and $10 for students. The play contains mature language and themes and is not suggested for audience members younger than 16. Visit theatredance.ecu.edu.
Hannah Eccleston of ECU News Services contributed to this report.