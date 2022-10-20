Audiences have a chance to be up close and personal for the ECU/Loessin Playhouse production of “Intimate Apparel,” which continues through Sunday in Messick Hall’s Archie Burnette Studio Theater.

The play, by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (“Ruined” and “Sweat”) was inspired by the playwright’s great-grandmother, who worked as a seamstress in New York in the early 1900s.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.