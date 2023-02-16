...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Paige Osborne, lead window cleaner at Fish Window Cleaning, and Thomas Carter, owner of Fish’s Greenville location, perform an initial clean on the Pitt County Council on Aging Tuesday. The business cleaned the Council on Aging building’s windows free of charge as part of the national franchise’s observance of Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Thomas Carter mops a window at the Council on Aging's headquarters.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Paige Osborne takes a squeegee to a window at the Council on Aging.
An agency that exists to provide kindness to senior citizens saw the favor returned this week when a window-washing franchise took time to clean every window at its 19,000-square-foot facility on County Home Road.
Every year, Fish Window Cleaning locations offer free window cleaning in February to organizations of their choice in recognition of Random Acts of Kindness Day, which officially falls on Friday. Thomas Carter, who started a Fish franchise in Greenville last March, said that he selected the Pitt County Council on Aging because of the good it does in the community.
“I absolutely love what they do,” Carter said.
Random Acts of Kindness Day started in 1995, according to the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation’s website. The foundation facilitates the celebration annually in the week of Valentine’s Day “to remind the world that a simple act of kindness is sometimes all it takes to change a person’s day, week, possibly their life,” the website said.
The job on Tuesday was not a small one at the large facility. Carter and Paige Osborne, lead window cleaner, went through an initial mop and squeegee to remove residue, after which they applied a chemical to remove hard water stains, he said. Coatings on the window do a lot to repel moisture, he said, but the sediment that is in rain remains meaning it requires a little extra elbow grease to clean things up.
Rich Zeck, director for the Council on Aging, was already familiar with Fish despite its recent entrance in Greenville’s business scene. When he was a coffee shop owner in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Fish was the service he used to keep his business clean. Carter said that Randy Cross, a franchisee in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan, is now the president of Fish’s national brand.
“He saw my van maybe the second week and told me ‘They used to do my windows up in Grand Rapids,’” Carter said about Zeck. “I just think it’s a small world that he recognizes the brand that used to do his windows up there.”
Zeck said that partnerships between businesses and nonprofits are important.
“It really is an act of kindness,” Zeck said. “They’re not going to get a lot out of this other than they are doing it for the heart.
“It means a lot.”
Carter, who decided to open his business after spending 10 years in law enforcement in Wake County, said that Random Acts of Kindness Day is a way to show people that despite uncertain times, people will still do what is right.
“There’s so much good still in the world,” Carter said. “These people (at the Council on Aging) do stuff every day. Meals on Wheels every day. Support for seniors every day. I’m just coming out here one day, one day, doing a little something to help brighten their world.
“I think it’s important to show our appreciation where we can.”