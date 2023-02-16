An agency that exists to provide kindness to senior citizens saw the favor returned this week when a window-washing franchise took time to clean every window at its 19,000-square-foot facility on County Home Road.

Every year, Fish Window Cleaning locations offer free window cleaning in February to organizations of their choice in recognition of Random Acts of Kindness Day, which officially falls on Friday. Thomas Carter, who started a Fish franchise in Greenville last March, said that he selected the Pitt County Council on Aging because of the good it does in the community.


