Ayden’s Board of Commissioners held off on a decision about renaming Third Street after hearing a request from the town’s Main Street Program Coordinator.
Nina Yao, who heads up the downtown revitalization program, asked the board to consider a name change because it makes sense for a town with a Main Street Program to have a Main Street, she said.
Currently, there is no street with designated as “Main.”
“There is a disconnect between the area we serve, and the program’s purpose,” Yao told the board at its Oct. 11 meeting. “Secondly, we believe that having a street with the name Main Street will have a significant impact on the economic and social life of downtown. The connotations behind Main Street would not only draw visitors to the area, but bring business.”
Yao and her team have received support for the change from NCDOT as well as the small business owners on Third Street, but faced some hesitancy from the board.
Board members asked that Yao continue to research the significance of street names in the area, primarily Lee Street, and analyze whether Lee Street or Third Street would be better suited for the title of “Main Street.”
Further discussion will be had on the topic at the Nov. 8 meeting, the board decided.
Four-way stop
The board voted to create an ordinance to place a four-way stop at the intersection of Second and Northeast College Street. The intersection currently has a two-way stop.
Attention was brought to the traffic issue by resident Gwen Turnage, who lives near the intersection. While Turnage said that the speed bumps and speed humps along these roads help to control drivers’ speed, she believes a four-way stop will ensure the safety of those who enjoy walking and biking in the neighborhood.
Town Manager Matthew Livingston said he discussed the idea with Turnage and said an ordinance was needed to enforce the stop.
Commissioner Cindy Goff says that she travels the intersection very frequently and agreed with the recommendation. She says it would not impede the flow of traffic but simply slow it to increase safety in the area.
Supermajority
The board took no action after discussing an amendment to the unified development ordinance that requires a supermajority vote of the board, or 4-1, to overrule planning board recommendations on zoning changes.
The discussion grew out of a 3-2 vote on a request to allow a mobile home on land purchased in south Ayden as part of the town’s Plant a Home program, which helps low-income residents transition to home ownership. The request failed even though the majority of the board supported it.
“[The planning board] wasn’t voted in by our citizens like we are,” Mayor Pro-Tem Ivory Mewborn said. “We’re voted in to have the final say so, and the way this thing is headed it’s like you’re giving the planning board more power than the governing board.”
While other commissioners on the board agreed with Mewborn and expressed concerns about current language in the UDO, action must wait until the November meeting when a public hearing can be held on the topic.
Sewer extension
The town is investing approximately $2 million to extend a sewer line on N.C. 102 with the primary goal of providing service to two developers who have subdivisions currently in the works.
However, according to the contractor on the project, Carolina Utilities, there have been major delays on the start of construction.
“Immediately following the award of construction, [the contractor], ordered the materials, anticipating that there would be a potential problem with delivery,” engineer Rich Moore said. “They confirmed that the materials were just delivered last week. That’s about a five month-plus delay.”
While there has been a major delay on the start of the project, scheduling remains the same, with the project deadline marking 180 days after the start of construction, beginning on Oct. 18.
Other business
- Commissioners voted to allow LED billboards on local streets after a request by applicant Sam Cox. The billboards will be required to pause for at least 8 seconds between advertisements to prevent quick moving images that could pose a distraction to drivers.
- The board approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance after a request from smoke shop owner Adeeb Sawada. Sawada asked the board to amend text which requires tobacco shops be at least 1,000 feet away from residential land use. The amendment decreased this requirement to 500 feet and will allow Sawada to open a new location for his business in Ayden’s Food Lion shopping center.