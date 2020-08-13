The Ayden Board of Commissioners discussed plans for a Christmas Town that could be held in any of the governor’s reopening phases at its Monday meeting.
Laura Todd, executive director of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, detailed how $10,000 allocated for this year’s canceled Collard Festival could be spent on Christmas Town instead.
Todd explained that due to COVID-19 restrictions, Christmas Town would be held as a reverse parade. Businesses and homeowners will decorate, and people will drive through town to see the lights, she said.
“This way we don’t have to depend on any stage or phase; it will go on and it will be socially distant and safe,” Todd said.
With this in mind, one planned expenditure would be for Christmas lights, she said. The proposed budget would spend between $299 and $995 to purchase lights, including some flagpole tree kits and stand-alone items like a snowflake, a Santa and a star.
It would be possible to spend less on the purchase, Todd said, but the goal is to buy lights that will last.
Traditional parade entries such as bands and the ROTC would be stationary for viewing along the route, she said. The budget has allotted $3,000 to pay for the bands and other parade entries.
There are 81 homes along the parade route. Todd said she wanted to offer five $100 credits toward homeowners’ power bills.
But Town Manager Steven Harrell said the town would not legally offer credits towards a bill.
In that case, Todd said, the $1,000 budgeted for homeowners could go towards buying more lights.
Harrell spoke in support of investing in quality decorations.
“The town has learned that if you really want to have some lights that last, you do have to pay to have good ones,” he said. “If you buy less expensive ones, the takedown and put out, take down and put out annually would tear them up much quicker.”
Board member Cindy Goff noted that Ayden is not getting the income it normally would from Christmas Town. She suggested some of the purchases be reduced instead of spending the full $10,000.
“Next year, as things get better and progress, we can come back and purchase more of these items because I think that they are important and it’s something that would enhance our town,” Goff said. “I’m just not sure financially if that’s something that we can really consciously do (this year) as good stewards for the town.”
Goff made a motion to reduce the $10,000 budget for Christmas Town to $6,000. Commissioner Phyllis Ross seconded Goff’s motion and said the town must be careful about spending since money isn’t coming in from its annual festivals and events. The motion passed unanimously.
In other business:
- An adjustment was made to an agenda item for a request for speed hump on Countryaire Drive, Robin Road and North Hills Drive. A request by Commissioner Raymond Langley had been made to put speed humps on Dover Street instead of Robin Road, Harrell said. Mayor Steve Tripp recommended input from the Countryaire HOA and to approve speed humps on Robin Road and North Hills Drive. Mewborn made the motion to approve and Goff seconded the motion. The motion was approved unanimously.
The board voted unanimously to approve an ordinance to adopt State Highway Patrol wrecker service fees. The motion was made by Goff and seconded by Ross. Ayden Police Department Chief Chris Forehand said the wrecker fees had not been updated by the board since 2012. Instead of the board having to update the fees every few years, adopting the Highway Patrol fees will allow each wrecker service to set a fee approved by the patrol.
- The board held a public hearing for a $200,000 USDA grant to purchase a vacuum truck. No comments were made during the hearing and no action was needed. The USDA requires public hearings before giving grants, so the town now can purchase the truck.
- The board heard a presentation from Susan Harris on the status of Quilt Lizzy. She plans to call the upstairs space the Ayden Renaissance Center and offer it for rentals. The downstairs will be Harris’ quilt store, which will also be open for quilting lessons.