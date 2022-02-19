AYDEN — The town is increasing electrical rates by 3.9 percent starting in April following a vote by the Board of Commissioners on Monday.
The vote came at the end of the regular monthly meeting following two closed sessions. The meeting agenda released last week listed no discussion about electric power rates. Closed sessions were held to discuss industrial development, according to the agenda.
Monday’s meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. The online broadcast of the meeting ended at the start of the closed sessions.
The broadcast resumed after the two closed sessions. At the start of a two-minute clip on YouTube, Mayor Steve Tripp quickly asks commissioner Raymond Langley if he would like to make a motion.
Commissioners Langley, Cindy Goff and Sarah Parker Conner voted for the increase; Mayor Pro-Tem Ivory Mewborn, who called into the meeting and was not on video, voted no. Commissioner Ricky Davis had attended the meeting prior to the closed session but was absent when the open session resumed.
Based on the video, the increase was discussed in closed session. Langley asked Town Manager Matt Livingston for clarification about the motion: “What are we talking about .... Which one?”
Livingston’s answer is inaudible. Then Langley says “I’m making a motion that we follow the study that we have that we do a 3.9 rate increase on our electric utilities in April of 2022.”
Phone calls to Livingston seeking clarification on the increase and an explanation about why no public notice of the action was on the posted meeting agenda have not been returned. Mewborn declined to comment.
Tripp returned a call late Friday afternoon. He said a study showed the rate bump was needed due to inflation and deferred increases. He said the increase was not specifically included in the agenda because the discussion was covered under the closed session listings.
During the regular session, the board voted to rezone nearly six acres of land located on the south side of Snow Hill Road, at its intersection with Magellan Court, from neighborhood mixed-use to multifamily.
Resident Gwendolyn Turnage spoke against the rezoning during the public hearing portion of the meeting, expressing concerns about a complex coming to the area.
“My concern is that Ayden is currently short-staffed with police officers … and we’re adding more people, more subdivisions and more apartments,” Turnage said. “I’m concerned about the safety of the neighborhood that is currently there.”
Planning Director Stephen Smith said no residents in the area responded to the notice of a public hearing on the rezoning application.
Linwood Stroud spoke on behalf of Stroud Engineering, the firm designing plans for the development.
“This is what I would consider a down-zoning,” he said. “The present zoning, neighborhood mixed-use, is a permitted use and can be up to four stories high with unlimited density. It’s however many you can cram on in four stories.
“We are asking for multifamily zoning that would decrease the number of units that you can put on the project down to 11 units per acre,” he said.
Stroud also said he is concerned about the maximum setback requirement.
“A four-story building sitting 12 feet from the Old Snow Hill Road isn’t a good thing, that is why we are requesting the change to multifamily, which is a 25-feet setback,” he said.
Mewborn said he would like to see controlled growth in Ayden.
“Sometimes we want more homes but we don’t have the funding for the infrastructure,” Mewborn said. “All of this has to work like hand in glove. We have to take more of a bird’s-eye view of our growth and how we are going to control it.”
Tripp responded, “The cost is crucial, but revenue is also a part of the formula. You need revenue to have resources. It’s an opportunity to bring in new citizens to our town who are seeking to come to a great place to live.”
The board voted 4-1 to approve the rezoning request; Mewborn was the lone opponent.
Executive Director of the Ayden Housing Authority Nichole Brown presented the board with a clean 2020-21 audit report. The audit found that tenant revenue increased by about $24,000 from the previous year and operating expenses decreased.
“Making money is never a drawback, but I would like to ramp up our community-based projects and get renovations done,” Brown said.
She praised her staff’s effort during the auditing process saying, “My team did an outstanding job. There is a lot of paperwork involved in housing a family through HUD and my staff hit the building before 6 a.m. on the day of the audit. They really put in the legwork and it showed when we got our clean report back,” she said.
In other actions, the board:
- Accepted a bid of $633,516 from Tripp Bro’s Inc. to complete the Ormond Street Sanitary Sewer Improvement project. The project includes replacing aged sanitary sewer lines and is being funded by a 2019 Community Development Block Grant.
- Approved funding and authorization for the Ayden Fire Department to make a $225,000 downpayment for a 2023 pumper truck. Town funds total $100,000, including $58,601 approved by the board last month.
- Voted unanimously to join the DownEast Sculpture Exhibition organized by the Pitt County Arts Council. A sculpture by Carl Billingsley will be erected at Town Hall as part of the program.
- Created a no parking ordinance starting on Princess Street and ending toward the dead end of Queen Street. Tripp noted that this decision was made without a public hearing because of immediate safety concerns. Police Chief Chris Forehand said emergency vehicles have had difficulties maneuvering the narrow street.
- Adopted a resolution in observance of Black History Month.