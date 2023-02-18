AYDEN — Ayden started a tradition of marking Founders Day this month with a celebration of memories ahead of a day of fun.

The Feb. 3-4 festivities honored the incorporation of Ayden on Feb. 3, 1891, and celebrated the town’s 132nd birthday. The Ayden Museum opened for tours and hot cider Friday night, and townspeople then gathered next door at the Community Building to share stories about the town.