With a new executive director to guide them, members of the Ayden Chamber of Commerce met on Nov. 18 to discuss the organization’s future.
The members-only event was set up for Executive Director Holly Aiken to introduce herself to business owners she has not already met.
Aiken, who has held the position for about six weeks, said she still is familiarizing herself with the community. She applied for the job after a friend informed her of the opening.
Aiken met with chamber board members, who said they felt she would be a great fit for the role. She also works full-time as the regional director of the Autism Society of North Carolina, noting that her skillset will help her organize and steer the chamber.
Gathering feedback from the current members, Aiken said she will use comments to gauge their satisfaction with the benefits available. She plans to meet with each chamber member to tailor a plan based on their individual needs.
The chamber offers five different membership tiers, ranging from $100 to $1,000. Basic membership includes listings on the chamber website and community calendar and the higher tiers include social media posts, ribbon-cuttings and radio ads.
Aiken said members have indicated they are most interested in the networking and marketing aspects of the organization.
“I’m still familiarizing myself with the packages we offer and looking toward next year. I’m trying to figure out what will be most beneficial for the business owners,” she said.
Aiken also plans to continue supporting successful events like the August golf tournament. The chamber is in the process of delegating responsibilities and reorganizing. It does not plan to sponsor any large events until after the holidays when there is more time to plan and properly advertise.
“With limited funding, I don’t want to spend all of our money during a time of year when we know people are already busy and stretched thin,” Aiken said.
Officials from the chamber, the Main Street Committee and the town recently met to discuss marketing efforts.
“We discussed what we want our town’s message to be, our branding and how we can work together,” Aiken said. She noted there sometimes was a lack of communication and collaboration in the past, and said she believes this is meeting was a step in the right direction.
Realtor and chamber member Daniel Heffner agreed with Aiken’s collaborative approach saying, “There is strength in numbers. It sounds like you’ve understood the challenge you have been given.”
Aiken believes building a relationship between chamber leadership, members and residents will help strengthen the town’s economy. She hopes her collaborative leadership style will restore faith in the organization but her success hinges on participation.
“It’s going to take all of us. Each of us has an important role,” she said.