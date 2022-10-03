...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Ayden Elementary School has been awarded a grant of nearly $85,000 to update its media center, Pitt County Schools announced on Monday.
Media Coordinator Tina Mann said funds will be used to turn the school’s media center into a more modern, multi-purpose space that will serve all age groups.
"The open space will have multiple work areas that will encourage exploration, creation and collaboration through whole class instruction, small groups, Makerspace and STEM projects,” Mann said.
The $84,307 award, from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust, is the second that media centers in the district have received from the trust in the last six months. Falkland Elementary received an award of $82,562 in May.
Ayden Elementary Principal Michael Casey said the school appreciates the award, which he said will “help transform our media center.”
"The improvements that will be made will help to reshape our media center into a learning hub for all students,” he said.