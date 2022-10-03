Ayden Elementary

Tina Mann

 Pitt County Schools photo

Ayden Elementary School has been awarded a grant of nearly $85,000 to update its media center, Pitt County Schools announced on Monday.

Media Coordinator Tina Mann said funds will be used to turn the school’s media center into a more modern, multi-purpose space that will serve all age groups.

