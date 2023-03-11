...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
Sarah Coltrain cuts the ribbon at the opening of Coltrain Home & Hardware with her team in downtown Ayden.
AYDEN — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Coltrain Home and Hardware downtown at 524 Third St. on Feb. 24., and the store had its official grand opening celebration on Feb. 25.
Owner Sarah Coltrain said that she is delighted that they are officially open for business and that the journey to the store opening has been a labor of love. “In eight months, we purchased a building, gutted it, got it ready, put all the inventory in, and opened our store,” said Coltrain.
Ayden needed a hardware store, she said, just like it needs a post office and a grocery store. “We needed a place where people can come and get the items that they may need for their DIY projects and basic hardware needs,” said Coltrain.
The store had its soft opening on Black Friday. The grand opening celebration began with a morning radio broadcast on 97.5 My Bridge FM. Visitors and shoppers had the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of four five-gallon buckets stuffed with an assortment of items from Gerber knives, command hooks, pruning shears and more.
A representative with Wyatt-Quarles Seed Company was giving away free seeds, ENC Honey was providing taste tests of several kinds of honey including a few rare types, and there was a STIHL representative from Raleigh on site to answer questions about their products.
Visitors could order food from locally owned and operated Hwy 55 food truck, and Sam Jones BBQ was on site cooking chicken wings on a grill out front. “We’re fully stocked with sauces and seasonings so you can take home the flavor of Sam Jones BBQ for your next meal,” said Coltrain.
Laura Bonnett and Coltrain are sisters who are in business together, and she said that she has been tasked with working on marketing. “I’m all about getting the business on social media and coming up with the giveaways,” said Bonnett.
“I’ve been handing out stuff all day long getting the community involved, and also getting media involvement to get the word out that we’re here,” she said.
Bonnet said that working with family is very rewarding and that both of them have the heart to help the community. “We also want for our kids to grow up and learn to work at a young age like we did, our parents did, and grandparents,” said Bonnet. “We’re kind of investing that back into our children to make this a family affair, and we’re just looking out for each other.”
Bonnet said the feedback has been great. Customers have told them they’re happy they don’t have to drive to Lowe’s in Greenville anymore and that they loved the feel of the store because it’s a one-stop shop.
“It’s a general store. It’s not just hardware for screws, bolts and drills, but we have things for the whole family for your kitchen, to your bathroom, for cooking, and not just fixing things,” said Bonnett.
“We are going to be your friends in the home project world,” said Coltrain, “We will pretty much have a little bit of everything in here, so if you need to work on your garden, if you need to repair your plumbing, anything in your kitchen, inside, or outside we’ll have it here.”