AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allow the Ayden Housing Authority to split from the municipality and operate as a separate, nonprofit entity at the March 14 meeting.
Executive Director Nichole Brown explained the purpose of the change saying, “It’s about money. There are certain grants that we cannot qualify for as a town department. Some grants allow municipalities to apply, and there are more that fund nonprofits, specifically housing authority agencies.”
The board’s decision to allow the AHA to detach from the town will restore the agency’s 501(C)(3) status, increasing funding avenues so it can continue providing income-based housing and expand its services. Brown said she believed that without the change, the agency could not grow.
She explained the difference between the Ayden Housing Authority and other local agencies saying, “There are some agencies like in Greenville, Washington and Goldsboro, which are housing authorities with nonprofit arms. The difference between us is that we are not technically a housing authority.
“We operate as the Town of Ayden Housing Department. Our authority was taken when the AHA was dissolved. But, this isn’t about anything other than trying to continue to grow and getting the money to do that.”
Brown was referring to the dissolution of the AHA as a separate entity on March 10, 2015. Mayor Stephen Tripp said that past failures in AHA leadership played a role in the dissolution.
Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn agreed and voiced support for the request saying, “We’ve had a couple of players that weren’t what I would consider up to par. Now, they are no longer here and your record speaks for itself,” he said of Brown.
The change means the AHA will be overseen by an appointed board. Brown does not intend to make any further structural changes in the near future.
Brown said, “Outside of that (board appointments), the structure could remain the same and my recommendation would be that it does, especially in the beginning, to allow for a smooth transition.”
Brown already consulted with the town’s accountant and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for guidance on the process. “There are many forms to file, but it’s nothing that can’t get done,” she said.