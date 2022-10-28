An Ayden man was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The sentencing came more than a year after Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021.

The Greenville Police Department arrested Rice on Jan. 10, 2019, after stopping a vehicle he was driving, a news release from the U.S. Attorney said. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away.


