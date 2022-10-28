An Ayden man was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. The sentencing came more than a year after Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021.
The Greenville Police Department arrested Rice on Jan. 10, 2019, after stopping a vehicle he was driving, a news release from the U.S. Attorney said. When asked to step out of the vehicle, Rice sped away.
Officers reported Rice threw a bag out of the car window. After Rice struck another vehicle at an intersection, the chase was ended for safety reasons.
Officers recovered the bag Rice threw from the window, which contained a loaded .223-caliber semi-automatic pistol with a large capacity magazine, ammunition, 28 grams of marijuana, Rice’s wallet and identification card, the release said.
According to evidence presented at sentencing, Rice also was involved in a June 23, 2019, incident in Kinston, Police there responded to a call that Rice and another individual brandished firearms at a McDonald’s.
Rice was driving when the vehicle was located and stopped. A safety search resulted in the seizure of a .380-caliber pistol and a .45-caliber pistol, both of which were found under the driver’s seat.
Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greenville and Kinston police departments investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
3900 block West Vancroft Circle, midnight Sept. 27-6:49 p.m. Oct. 27: bike valued at $100 stolen from residence; case inactive.
3900 block West Vancroft Circle, 2:31 p.m. Oct. 27: vehicle stolen from residence; case inactive.
Assaults
3500 block East 10th Street, 9:54 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend in apartment complex parking lot; case inactive.
600 block Griffin Street, 12:04 a.m. Oct. 28: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
600 block Danielle Drive, Greenville, 11 p.m. Oct. 26-5 a.m. Oct. 27: purse valued at $150 stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight; $500 in cash, identity and financial documents stolen. Fraud reported; case active.
Assaults
6200 block Whaley Road, Grifton, 7 p.m. Oct. 27: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
7335 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, 2:30-2:33 p.m. Oct. 27: domestic incident in parking lot of Grimesland Pentecostal Holiness Church; case active.