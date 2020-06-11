AYDEN — Ayden's manager told the Board of Commissioners this week he intends to retire in September after four years with the town and nearly 40 years in local government.
Steven L. Harrell made his announcement Monday during the commissioners' regular monthly meeting. The board also discussed the town's $21 million spending plan and the merits of keeping or outsourcing the town's garbage service.
Board members and Mayor Steve Tripp lauded Harrell’s accomplishments, including securing several grants, attracting the Quilt Lizzy fabric shop, repurposing the Whitehurst building, revamping downtown and helping establish Southwest bypass loop.
“When you came to Ayden, you said you wanted to leave a legacy. You have definitely done that,” Tripp said. “I think this town will go back in history and look at the time you were here and see the progression — even of just the last two meetings — where over 100 homes are to be built in one area. That is unheard of.”
He thanked Harrell for open communication.
“It is going to be a great loss,” Tripp said. “You’ve done an outstanding job. It takes other people years to accomplish what you did in 48 months.”
Harrell thanked the mayor and board members.
“It has been an opportunity to put a cap on my career, and to be able to give something to a great community,” he said.
Originally from Goldsboro, Harrell said he had worked in government 38 years and he's ready "to take that next step.”
“It has been a wonderful four years. I have loved living here and working with everybody,” he said.
Harrell had recommended outsourcing the town garbage service in order to cut down on maintenance of equipment and salaries. He suggested selling the town's trucks and said the contractor would hire on town staff.
The board during a follow-up meeting on Tuesday voted to keep the sanitation department and raise collection fees to $13.85 for residential and $20.25 for commercial in order to pay for the service.
For the department to remain self-sustaining, the rate will need to increase by 4 percent each year for the next two years, eventually bringing the rate up to $14.98, said Harrell.
The board also voted to finance a new garbage truck, which Harrell said was necessary.
“Our backup truck is 9 years old. Maintenance repairs this past year have been substantial,” Harrell said.
The department had been operating in the red, and outsourcing collections was an attempt to avoid passing the cost onto citizens, he said.
Commissioner Raymond Langley on Monday asked Harrell what it would take to put the department in the black and operate it as a business.
“It is one of the amenities that is so great to have in our town,” Langley said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ivory Mewborn also had expressed his concern about sanitation employees losing jobs.
With the amendment to keep the department and raise fees, the budget passed unanimously.
The budget maintained the town's tax rate of 54 cents per $100 valuation and expected to collect $1,387,355 in real property and vehicle taxes in FY20-21 for general fund expenditures.
That revenue neutral tax rate of $49 cents per $100 would have maintained current revenues of $1,261,070.