...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded by
a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
AYDEN — The Ayden Board of Commissioners approved bonuses for police officers at the Dec. 12 meeting in an effort to attract recruits and retain veterans.
The measure was approved after reports from the department that it has been losing officers to other agencies that pay higher salaries. The department will offer a $3,000 sign-on and retention bonus for signing a two-year contract.
The employees will receive half of the bonus up front and the remainder at the end of their probationary period or one year. No additional funding was required to pay the bonuses.
In other business, commissioners voted to table action on purchasing four properties near Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Sixth Street. Cost for the property at 244 Martin Luther King Jr. is $5,000; 409 Sixth St. is $5,000; 393 Sixth St. is $2,500; and 389 Sixth St. is $2,500.
The board also passed a resolution authorizing the assistant town manager to sign checks.