AYDEN — The Ayden Branding Committee is asking for public participation in a survey on what makes the town special.
The committee was formed to assist Ayden with an effort to remarket itself.
“Ayden is very successful. We’re going to expedite it,” Mayor Steve Tripp said. “Sometimes you have to come back and reassess where you are.”
The committee is being assisted by Tom Harrison who has a long-standing history with assisting towns in this process. Harrison is providing his service to the town free of charge.
The initiative will consist of four areas: branding, development for existing businesses, attracting new businesses and improving existing festivals.
“What does Ayden want to be known for? These are the things you are going to decide through the process,” Harrison said.
Ayden’s historic buildings and location make it a good place to visit and live, Harrison said. Branding will help promote its strengths.
The committee first will need to decide what Ayden should be known for, Harrison said. He used Plymouth as an example, saying it is known as the black bear town due to its large black bear population.
When determining Ayden’s brand, Harrison encouraged the committee to find the town’s specific niche and avoid general phrases like “family town.”
To help with this process, the committee is seeking input from residents via a short survey highlighting Ayden’s assets.
The survey asks where people take friends and family to visit in Ayden, what they think the town is best known for and what are some of the town’s highlights.
The committee is hoping to receive at least 150 completed surveys.
Surveys can be found at various Ayden businesses, the Ayden Chamber of Commerce, Ayden Town Hall and on the town’s web page at www.ayden.com.
Once the surveys are completed, the committee will work to collect and categorize the data.
Once a brand is determined, Harrison said, the committee will help push the brand by working to spread its message.