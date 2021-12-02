AYDEN — Seniors who like to socialize take note: the Ayden Senior Center is looking for new members.
The center serves people aged 55 and older who want to connect with other seniors in the community. It is open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center on Lee Street. Members socialize, exercise, and perform community outreach together.
Kathy Jones, a new member, said the group has helped her get through tough times.
“I’m new to Ayden and at first I didn’t want to leave the house,” Jones said. “Someone from here came to visit me and encouraged me to come. I enjoyed it and it brought me out of my shell.
“I enjoy it and I want more people to come. We have fun and we’re very close. We pray together and cry together. We’re like a family,” she said.
Linda Mason manages the site and planned the group’s latest trip to Ayden Court, a nearby nursing home.
Members delivered care packages with toiletries and crafts for the residents.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions they weren’t able to visit with each person, but Mason said it was important to support residents during the holiday season.
“As seniors ourselves, we want them to know we are thinking about them,” she said.
The center offers a range of activities and health services. Members ages vary, with the oldest, and one of the most active, being 91-year-old Alberta Garris.
Garris crotchets hats for cancer patients, exercises with the group and recently renewed her driver’s license. Penny Austin is her exercise partner and she calls her an inspiration. Austin is battling cancer and suffered a heart attack, but her friends encourage her to stay positive and busy.
Members take part in a weekly exercise routine with an instructor and eat lunch together daily. They also perform blood pressure screenings during their meetings.
Daily transportation is available for seniors wishing to visit the center and they also participle in Meals on Wheels to combat food insecurity.
Contact Linda Mason at 752-1717 for registration information.