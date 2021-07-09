AYDEN — The Board of Commissioners has approved Ayden’s fiscal year 2019-20 audit and 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
April Adams, CPA with Cherry Bekaert, presented the audit to the board on June 14. It was late due to high turnover in the town’s financial office.
The audit received a clean unmodified opinion — the highest score an audit can receive, Adams said.
The audit had three findings: one for material weakness for financial reporting as a result of the high turnover, and two non-material noncompliance findings for budget and debt covenant violations.
Several items came in with revenues and expenditures under budget. This included the town’s general fund, electric operating fund and water and sewer operating fund.
Adams encouraged the town to contribute more in its unassigned fund balance. The town currently maintains its balance at 10 percent. This is lower than the state average of 20 percent.
Increasing the balance is a goal of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, Town Manager Matt Livingston said.
Livingston recommended setting the unassigned fund balance at 24 percent.
Other goals are to look at fee-based services to make them more sustainable and to reduce turnover by reviewing benefits, including a cost-of-living increase, continuing merit-based pay and including an employee wellness program.
The budget does not increase rates for property taxes, water, sewer, stormwater or sanitation fees.
A 2% cost-of-living increase is included for employees.
The budget passed with all in favor.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a transfer of a parcel of land to the Pitt County ABC Board. The board needs the property to better allow for deliveries.
It has an agreement with its neighbor, Southern Bank, to purchase approximately one-eighth of an acre of land. But during a survey, it was discovered the town has a 10-foot strip of land in between the two properties. This prohibited the ABC Board from purchasing the property, because it had to align with either the existing ABC land or Southern Bank land.
The ABC Board askedif the town would transfer that parcel to allow the sale to go through.
- Approved the operating budget of the Ayden Housing Authority.
- Approved a voluntary annexation request from Camo Real Estate Inc.
- Approved the placing of speed cushions on Wilson Street.