...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Baby Jamboree Maternity Fair returns to Pitt County
The Pitt County Baby Jamboree Maternity Fair this month will offer resources and exhibits for expectant and new parents, their support systems and people planning a pregnancy.
It’s the first time since 2019 the Pitt County Infant Mortality Prevention Advisory Council and its partners have held the event, planned for 2-5 p.m. on April 30 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
The fair promotes resources for expectant and new parents, caregivers, grandparents and individuals planning on becoming pregnant. Its aim is to improve the health of Pitt County infants and children.
The event is free and open to the public. It will feature health exhibits, items for purchase and a maternity and children’s clothing fashion show featuring Noah’s Nook Boutique, Miah Baby Company and Hope of Glory.
Participants can win door prizes throughout the event and register to win a grand door prize — items to furnish a baby’s room — donated by Triple P–Positive Parenting Program.
The Pitt County Health Department, Triple P–Positive Parenting Program and the Greenville Convention Center also are sponsors of the event.