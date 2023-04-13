The Pitt County Baby Jamboree Maternity Fair this month will offer resources and exhibits for expectant and new parents, their support systems and people planning a pregnancy.

It’s the first time since 2019 the Pitt County Infant Mortality Prevention Advisory Council and its partners have held the event, planned for 2-5 p.m. on April 30 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd.

