East Carolina University is celebrating a full week of homecoming activities after a delayed and socially distanced 2020 homecoming took place during baseball season in 2021.
The Back to ECU Homecoming Week — a spin off of the Back to the Future movie franchise — began Monday with the annual Cannonball Kickoff at the Main Campus Student Center lawn and continues through Saturday’s home football game with the Tulane Green Wave.
Monday’s event, featuring a performance from the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU Dance Team, a T-shirt giveaway, ECU trivia, and a screening of Back to the Future with a young Michael J. Fox, seemed well distanced from the last kickoff event, which was broadcast virtually to students in March — when most of them were not allowed on campus.
This year’s homecoming gets back to more traditional events of the past, although at least one tradition that began last spring will continue with ECU into the future: The Captain of the Ship.
The program replaces the practice of naming a Homecoming King and Queen and allows students to nominate their peers to participate in a competition that recognizes outstanding contributions to ECU through campus and community involvement and efforts to support the success of other Pirates.
Judges narrowed the field to 10 candidates who were announced on Monday during the Cannonball Kickoff and will be recognized at homecoming events including Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game. Students are now voting for a winner who will be announced during halftime.
Also on Monday student groups spent the day at Eakin Student Recreation Center to create banners that showcase their Pirate pride and incorporate this year’s theme. Banners will hang in the recreation center throughout homecoming week, and the top banners will win coveted Spirit Cup points — campus groups participate in activities throughout the week to earn the most points.
Events continue through the week including a skit competition at the Greenville Town Common last night, a T-shirt swap and scavenger hunt today, Paint it Purple Friday including Freeboot Friday at Five Points Plaza in downtown Greenville, and Saturday’s annual Homecoming Parade starting at 9 a.m. on Fifth Street.
The celebrations continues Saturday and Sunday with a list of pregame and postgame activities. Visit homecoming.ecu.edu for complete information.