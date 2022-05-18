Pitt County Schools’ elementary students will return to pencil and paper homework assignments when they go back to school in August, officials said.
Beginning next school year, younger students will no longer leave the classroom with their school-issued computers, Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent for educational programs and services, told the Board of Education on Monday.
Speaking at a board work session, Lassiter described challenges the school district has faced during the last two years as it has provided 1:1 technology for students.
“(With) every child taking a device home … there were instances where the same student went through three or four devices,” he said, adding that continuing to replace a large number of devices was not financially practical.
Following a series of meetings with principals and conversations with leaders in other districts, Lassiter said Pitt County Schools officials concluded that school-issued computers for students in kindergarten through fifth grade will remain at school for use. Middle school and high school students, who will be asked to pay a $20 technology insurance fee, will be allowed to take their devices home.
“We want our students when they leave us to be prepared for higher education,” Lassiter said. “Right now in higher education, that’s their learning style, working with their devices, hands on, being able to communicate through their devices with their teachers, using Canvas (learning management system). We’re proud that when our student leave us, they will have had years of that to navigate into the UNC system and some community colleges and being prepared for that.”
District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz questioned how the change would affect elementary students’ homework assignments. Lassiter said that homework would not include online work.
“What will have to happen is they’re going to have to transition back to pencil/paper for home assignments with K-5,” he said. “The principals understand that the only thing they can do ... since they’re not going to be able to take those devices home.”
Lassiter said school officials are discussing a $10 technology insurance fee for elementary students to cover the costs of repairs or replacements of computers that incur damage at school.
COVID uptick
Also Monday, the board learned of an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus.
Karen Harrington, director of student services, told board members that the district is seeing an increase in the number of positive school-administered COVID tests.
But she said the rate of positive tests is far below the level it was in January, when about 29 percent of the voluntary tests indicated positive results.
Since January, that percentage steadily declined until it was less than 1% in April, but it climbed to 6% within the last 30 days and 8% in the last two weeks. Between January and May, the number of school-administered tests declined by more than 50%. Harrington said the school district has an adequate supply of masks and COVID tests.
Free meals
Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson reported that ECU Community School and the Innovation Early College High School are being eliminated from a list of more than two dozen schools that receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). The change begins July 1.
CEP, which is designed for schools in low-income areas, allows districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications. The Department of Agriculture waiver that allows schools to provide free meals for all children is due to expire June 30.
Beginning in July, families of students at schools not included in CEP must apply to be considered for free meals.
Schools that will continue on the CEP list are: Ayden Elementary, Ayden Middle, Ayden-Grifton, Belvoir Elementary, Bethel, C.M. Eppes, E.B. Aycock, Falkland Elementary, Farmville Middle, Farmville Central, Grifton, H.B Sugg, Lakeforest, Northwest, North Pitt, Pactolus, PCS Early College, Sadie Saulter, Sam D. Bundy, South Greenville, Stokes, Wahl-Coates and Wellcome.