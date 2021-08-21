About 23,000 public schools students are scheduled to return to campuses across Pitt County on Monday, the first time most of them have been in the classroom full time in a year and a half.
For students who missed about half the spring semester in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and spent part of last school year learning remotely, there is some catching up to do, North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said this week.
Truitt, who spoke virtually for the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Power Luncheon series on Tuesday, said that the return of full-time, in-person instruction should help students begin to recover from learning loss due to the pandemic.
“I do anticipate that we will see kids get back up to where they were fairly quickly once they come back to school and are in school five days a week,” she said. “But we’ve got work to do that predates the pandemic in both reading and math.”
“What we’re trying to avoid is our most vulnerable children who are already impacted by their life circumstances. What we don’t want to see are permanent effects of this pandemic.”
A Republican elected in November 2020, Truitt said 67 percent of North Carolina students entering high school are not performing on grade level in reading and math. She added that reading proficiency rates for African-American and Hispanic students tend to be even lower.
Truitt, who began her career as an English teacher, said the state is transitioning to a phonics-based approach to teaching reading. Teachers in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will receive additional training in the science of reading.
“(The state is) really recognizing that what we’ve been doing for the last 30 years in terms of early childhood literacy instruction isn’t working,” she said.
A University of Maryland graduate who received her master’s degree in education from the University of Washington, Truitt was appointed in 2015 to serve as a senior education adviser to then-Gov. Pat McCrory. In January, she became the 24th superintendent of public instruction in the state, one of 11 nationwide where the superintendent of public instruction is elected rather than appointed.
Truitt told about 30 people participating in the Zoom conference that the newly created Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration, part of the Department of Public Instruction’s Operation Polaris, is not only a plan to address learning loss due to COVID-19 but a path forward for the state’s public schools students. The effort is designed to provide research and support to districts seeking to combat learning loss.
The office will work with the state’s school districts, which are due to receive an additional $5.2 billion in federal funding for K12 public education due to COVID-19.
“Our low-income and small districts are receiving more money than they’ve ever seen before from the federal government, and so we want to come alongside them and help them with this recovery process,” Truitt said. “(We will) help them figure out the best way to spend that money, the best way for it to be impactful, the best way for us to research what’s working, what’s not working and then make recommendations to the board and to the General Assembly about where we should be investing education dollars.”
In North Carolina, the state provides about $9.9 billion in funding for public schools, about 43 percent of the state budget, according to statistics provided by the General Assembly. When funding for community colleges and universities within the University of North Carolina system also are considered, education funding comprises 57 percent of the state’s general fund.
Still, North Carolina averages less in per pupil spending, $9,931 compared with national average of $14,840. The state also lags behind in teacher pay. While both the N.C. House and the Senate have proposed raises for teachers, the House version, 5.5 percent, is more generous. No state budget has been approved.
“What I really like is the House’s plan reinstates master’s pay at 10 percent above pay salary,” Truitt said. “That is crucial to attracting teachers who are getting more education for themselves at their own expense, and it’s a way to retain teachers who are really looking for opportunities for advancement in this profession where there typically are not opportunities for advancement unless you’re going to leave the classroom.”
Truitt said having a qualified teachers in every classroom is a top priority, although this can be a challenge in low-income and rural areas, particularly in the northeastern part of the state.
“Right now in North Carolina, only 30 percent of students have a fully licensed math teacher,” she said.
Whether the state will have fewer qualified educators with teachers leaving the profession due to COVID-19 remains to be seen, Truitt said.
“The data that we have shows that we have the same teacher vacancy rate as we have every time this year,” she said. “We won’t know until later in the fall if there has been the teacher exodus that many have predicted. So far, nationally, we’re not seeing that.”
Teachers and students returning to the classroom will notice some COVID-19 protocols from the last school year have been eliminated, including temperature checks, symptom screenings and reduced-capacity classrooms and buses. The state left the decision of a mask requirement up to local school boards to decide. Pitt County Schools, like most districts across the state, adopted a mask mandate earlier this week.
“In districts where masking is optional, I get emails every day from parents saying ‘Please, please, please don’t allow this to happen,’” Truitt said. “And in districts where masking is required, I get emails from parents asking me, ‘Please, please, please make them change this.’
“Neither the state Board of Education nor the Department of Public Instruction can override a local board decision.”