...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A Vance County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for charges related to two 2019 bank robberies in Raleigh and Greenville.
Cameron Evans, 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Friday to 185 months in prison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
According to court records and other information presented in court, on Dec. 6, 2019, the SunTrust bank located at 7320 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh, was robbed at gunpoint by four men who left with about $11,578. Witnesses said they left the scene in a white Hyundai Elantra.
A white Hyundai Elantra was also seen leaving the scene of the robbery of the Branch Bank & Trust located 2475 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, on Dec. 30, 2019, according to the news release. The bank was robbed at gunpoint by three men who left with $72,853.
Law enforcement obtained a registration number from the vehicle which enabled them to find Evans and his co-defendants, the news release said.
In an interview with law enforcement, Evans would admit to committing the SunTrust and BB&T bank robberies, the release said.
The co-defendants in this case are Clifton Harris, Stanley Kearney Jr. and Joshua Bailey. All three have pleaded guilty. Harris was sentenced to 81 months and Kearney was sentenced to 190 months. Bailey is awaiting sentencing.