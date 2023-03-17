A Vance County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for charges related to two 2019 bank robberies in Raleigh and Greenville.

Cameron Evans, 27, of Kittrell was sentenced Friday to 185 months in prison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

