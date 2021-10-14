A pair of bicyclists representing a Baptist fellowship will stop in Greenville today during a 160-mile ride to raise awareness for refugee housing needs
Larry Hovis and Chris Mitchell of the Welcome House Network are riding from Zebulon Baptist Church outside Raleigh to First Baptist Church in Wilmington today through Sunday. Other riders are expected to join at various stages of the ride. The pair will end today's riding between 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Oakmont Baptist in Greenville.
The Welcome House Network currently includes 24 houses throughout North Carolina, mostly managed by churches and volunteers. A number of them will be used for Afghan refugees.
The Network is a ministry of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina. Hovis is CBFNC’s executive coordinator and Mitchell is a deacon and active member of Zebulon Baptist Church.
Visit cbfnc.org/welcome-ride-donations to learn more including how to hosting a “virtual” Welcome Ride (or walk, or any other activity) during October.