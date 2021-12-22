A partnership between Greenville police and local barbers gave free haircuts and distributed more than 300 toys to families on Tuesday. For one barber in particular, giving those toys to kids with serious illness is deeply personal.
Demetrus Barrett, a west Greenville native and owner of P.I.C. Kutz on 10th Street, lost his son, Travion, to cancer two years ago. On Tuesday, as part of the Greenville Police Department’s Cops and Barbers program, Barrett was able to help two families who also have been impacted by the disease.
“My grandson got a diagnosis about two years ago of cancer,” said Nicole Lowery, grandmother of 6-year-old Nathan Lowery. “We work very closely with the hospital in Greenville and they try to keep us up with anything going on in the community that they think might benefit us.”
Knowing firsthand the love and pain that comes from seeing a child fight cancer, Barrett reached out to people he knew through Vidant Medical Center and ECU’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology to make sure those families were included.
“I know what it is like to be one of the recipients of toys,” Barrett said. “Not being able to afford Christmas gifts due to the fact my son was sick, I chose to give my toys to families over there. I was one of those families.”
Lowery said programs like this are important to provide a sense of stability for families and kids like Nathan.
“As you can imagine, having to go to chemo and doctor appointments, not all jobs are understanding of missing days from work, so every little bit counts and helps,” Lowery said. “It is a struggle when you have children that are sick. It is a lot on the family. Things like this and people showing that they are here and care is a big thing.”
The haircut is also an important part of events like this according to Barrett. To him, a fresh cut is a source of pride.
“I have seen what a haircut can do,” Barrett said. “The haircut on a kid, plus giving them the toy, I know that is going to be a great smile.”
The barbershop is a special community space according to Barrett. Prior to kids arriving, he cut the hair of Officer William Bellassai, a six-year veteran of the force who has been getting his hair cut by Barrett for 11 years.
Sgt. Richie Williams said that the importance of a barber as a steward for their community goes a long way in helping ease misconceptions about law enforcement, especially around the holidays.
“It impacts Greenville in a positive light. When you think about policing, especially policing in disadvantaged communities, you do not always get to see the good in police,” Williams said. “You see us locking people up or going into the communities to fix problems. This is a softer time. Christmas is a time to give and to love. Being able to give a kid something they can touch and enjoy, then turn around and give them a free haircut, it is positive not just for police but for the community.”
“Getting to be seen out of the cars and doing something good for the public I think goes a long way to at least change the narrative about what we are doing in policing.”
The four other shops who gave out toys and haircuts were Kampus Kutz, Young Vision Barbershop Inc., Unlimited Cuts Barbershop and Dmtcutz. Fifteen barbershops in total participate in the Cops and Barbers program, which Williams began leading in 2016. That road was not easy for some, Barrett included.
“You are talking to someone who grew up right in the heart of Greenville, the west side of Greenville, where we were taught ‘stay away from the police, do not talk to the police.’ Here I am now in the Cops and Barbers program and I think it is a great thing for people to see, because we need to see that not all cops are bad. There are good cops around still that exist like Richard Williams. That is why I am a part of this thing. I hope that shows everybody else that we are all together.”
Marquez Wiggins, who cuts hair at P.I.C. Kutz, said that a barber shop is both a place to look good and feel better through conversation.
“I think it is like a safe haven for people,” Wiggins said. “Men especially. Kids can come in and learn some things and when they leav, they feel good about themselves.
“Everybody goes through a lot day to day, and so people want to get things off of their chest. They may be looking rough and feeling some type of way. When they get a haircut they feel refreshed and it is a whole other mindset.”
Chief Mark Holtzman said knowing who needed aid was an important part of the event, as was discretion. Families selected for the event were given vouchers and made appointments just as any other client would.
“Barbers will know who in the community truly needs a little help,” Holtzman said. “Rather than randomly giving gifts away or giving a free haircut to whoever walks in from off the street, they know from clients what mom is struggling to get that next haircut for their kids or what mom is struggling to go get a $100 gift for their kid.”
“They can do it quietly and discreetly with no one knowing the difference.”
Barrett and officers hope the events continue at future holidays.
“It is five barbershops right now and I am hoping it is something we can keep doing every year,” Barrett said. “Just giving and giving. This is the season to be giving.”