Several North Carolina beach communities are ready for people to enjoy the sun, surf and sand — while observing social distancing guidelines to avoid spread of COVID-19.
The pandemic prompted Crystal Coast officials in March to close access to many beaches popular with Greenville-area residents. The reopening began Monday when Carteret County opened all county maintained access points, including those at Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island.
Today, the Town of Atlantic Beach lifted its ban on travel from outside of Carteret County for recreational purposes. It has opened beaches and some parking areas but some others remain closed along with amenities like public bathrooms. Fort Macon State Park remains closed, its website indicated on Wednesday.
The Town of Emerald Isle is still discouraging tourist travel to that area and planned to keep public parking areas, restrooms and playgrounds closed for the immediate future. The town plans to open two public beach side parking lots on May 9.
“We would encourage these local communities to do things that encourage people to keep moving, encourage people to be socially distant,” Gov. Roy Cooper said when asked Tuesday about the decisions. “We’ve been on the phone with a lot of municipalities and our public health people work with theirs and we continue to talk about that. It is something that they can do and some have done, but they are doing it on a gradual basis.”
The news comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina grew to nearly 10,000 on Wednesday with more than 350 deaths. The numbers in Pitt County included 118 confirmed cases and two deaths. The number of new cases is trending downward enough that Cooper has set May 8 to begin a three phase lifting of restrictive orders. Orders in place currently do allow resident to visit public parks and beaches as long as social distancing is maintained.
It is important to follow the guidance of Cooper’s stay-at-home order as well as the benefits of a healthy, outdoor lifestyle, said Carteret County Assistant County Manager Eugene Foxworth.
“Visiting public parks and outdoor recreation areas is specifically listed in the governor’s order as a permitted outdoor activity as long as social distancing requirements are met,” Foxworth said. Opening access to Salter Path, Radio Island and Harkers Island will allow citizens to enjoy public resources.
“The county asks that all visitors to these facilities do so responsibly and in a manner consistent with governor’s order and the latest guidance from state and local health officials,” Foxworth said.
Facilities such as restrooms and showers won’t be open. Lifeguards are not stationed at these locations. If there are any disturbances or complaints related to social distancing guidelines the sheriff’s office will respond, a county spokeswoman said.
Carteret commissioners repealed earlier amendments to its state of emergency proclamation which restricted travel into the county by nonresidents. The amendment only applies to locations within the unincorporated areas of Carteret County, according to a news release. Municipalities set their own restrictions.
The Town of Atlantic Beach also lifted its ban on travel from outside of Carteret County beginning today. There will be limited public parking on New Bern Avenue and Henderson Boulevard, according to a news release. Streets along the town’s Circle Regional Beach Access will open to traffic and there will be limited public parking.
Restaurants and bars remain subject to the governor’s order and will not reopen until the state allows. Atlantic Beach police and lifeguards are instructed to enforce social distancing and there should be no large group gatherings, the town reported.
The Town of Emerald Isle issued a statement saying its Third Street and Station Street parking lots will open May 9.
The Western Ocean Regional Access and Eastern Ocean Regional Access locations remain closed due to construction. These parking areas will be made available to the public once construction is complete and it is safe to operate public restroom facilities.
Officials in the area plan to ease restrictions further in the coming days and weeks in accordance with the state’s three-phase plan.