CHOCOWINITY — N.C. DOT reports paving of U.S. 264 from Greenville to Wilson County is now complete. A bridge near Southside High School in Beaufort County also will be closed for an extended period starting Monday.
Possum Track Road will be closed at Chocowinity Creek near N.C. 33 as a contractor replaces an obsolete bridge. The section of roadway will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and work is expected to continue through late August.
The current bridge was built in 1976 and consists of concrete floors on timber joists, caps and piles, DOT said. The new bridge will be a concrete slab and asphalt surface and will be 95 feet long.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured onto Edwards Road, Dixon Road and N.C. 33 to return to Possum Track Road. Drivers should give themselves extra time as their commute may take longer than normal and use caution around the work zone.
U.S. 264 wraps early
The project to resurface more than 18 miles of U.S. 264 in Pitt and Greene counties is complete — a half year ahead of schedule.
DOT said that the highway, future Interstate 587, was brought to interstate standards between the Wilson County line and the Stantonsburg Road/Southwest Bypass interchange.
The improvements include wider shoulders and new pavement and guardrails. The new pavement includes a special asphalt mix with open pores which allows water to drain and reduces tire spray in wet weather conditions.
The contractor, S.T. Wooten Corporation of Wilson, started construction in May 2020. The contract awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation was for $22.5 million.
In April, the same contractor will begin milling and resurfacing U.S. 264 between the Southwest Bypass and U.S. 13.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.