GRIFTON — History is sewn into the pattern of every heritage quilt, and last Sunday people gathered at the Grifton Museum to turn back the pages of the past and learn more about the coverings’ creators.
Museum volunteer Peggy Collins hosted a bed turning event, spotlighting the history of a variety of quilts. About 45 people filled rows of seats in the museum’s meeting room, where the walls were covered in quilts in a range of patterns, colors and sizes.
Two volunteers held each quilt up as its owner came to the front of the room to explain its history.
One of the attendees sharing insights into the past was Jackie Castle. She showcased a large quilt featuring intertwining circles.
Castle explained it is known as a wedding band quilt because of the circular pattern. She said the pattern originated in Texas in the 1920s, adding that she had her quilt appraised and it dated back to the early 1930s.
“This quilt is from southeast Texas,” Castle said. “A lot of people said quilts were made out of necessity but the wedding-ring quilts were made for entertainment. The more intricate your quilt was, the more you had to have the ladies over to help you,” she said.
Castle purchased the quilt as a newlywed and has owned it for 41 years.
She also showed another quilt that she described as an everyday work quilt. It was made from an assortment of fabrics in hourglass shapes. She explained that it was called an hourglass or bowtie pattern.
The back of the quilt was made from one piece of fabric which was unusual for the period, Castle said.
She said her grandmother must have saved the money she made from selling eggs to purchase the piece of fabric.
“This is what eastern North Carolina was under in the 1930s,” she said.
Castle showed a final family quilt that featured colorful fabrics in a pinwheel design.
She explained, “The pinwheel design started showing up in the late 1840s in the Northwest. The pattern is inspired by the windmills on the Oregon Trail. This came from my husband’s grandparents. It was found in a wooden box with seven other quilts.”
The back of the quilt was made with several salt bags.
The Ohio State Salt Company emblem can be seen on the quilt. Castle explained that her husband’s parents owned a general store during that time so they had access to the larger bags that were used to make the quilt.
Diane Baker shared the history of her colorful, checkered quilt. The quilt was given to her as a baby shower gift in 1997.
Baker worked as a coder at a hospital and one of her coworkers made it for her son. She called it a “crib quilt.”
Baker said, “It belongs to (my son). I’ve been taking care of it all of these years. It means a lot to me because my son was my one and only.”
Next, Wendy Shultz told the crowd about the bright green and yellow quilt she created. She explained that she made the quilt after many of her family members relocated from Florida to North Carolina.
“I had a bunch of family members that moved from our warm and wonderful Florida to here, where it is cold. I made it to be used; it isn’t delicate,” Shultz said.
The front was made with flannel and the back was made with fleece. Shultz described the quilt as heavy but soft.
She said she had difficulty cutting straight lines so she used builder’s chalk blocks on a rolling mat to get the shapes she desired. Shultz said the theme of the quilt was mismatched, which is why it has no consistent pattern.
Collins, who called the event a success, said visitors attended from throughout Pitt County and some who signed in were from as far away as Vermont and Texas. Also of note, she said, was the fact that people of all ages turned out to learn more about history.
“We had our first bed turning about 2015 or 2016 and it took us this long to do it again,” Collins said. “We had people tell us after this year’s event that when we do it again, they want to be invited.”
There were several other quilts shared at the event and many more on display at the Grifton Museum, which is open from 1-5 p.m. every first and third Sunday of the month.