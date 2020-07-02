CHARLOTTE — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted layoffs at the Belk department store chain, including at its North Carolina-based corporate headquarters.
The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that the Charlotte-based company declined to disclose the total number of job losses. The company has about 1,300 employees at its corporate office and about 20,000 employees total.
Belk said in a statement that it “had to make some of the most difficult decisions of its 130-year history.”
The company said it is providing severance packages to those affected. The layoffs follow temporary furloughs and senior staff pay cuts that were announced in March.
The company had closed 291 stores in 16 Southern states because of COVID-19. Stores began to reopen in May.
Protest focused on public records
RALEIGH — Eleven people arrested in Raleigh on Wednesday during demonstrations outside the Executive Mansion were urging Gov. Roy Cooper to veto a measure addressing death investigation records.
Dozens of people have protested or camped out across the street from the governor's residence in opposition to the legislation. Four demonstrators were arrested Tuesday afternoon for spray painting on Blount Street.
On Wednesday morning, officers demanded the protesters disperse or face arrests, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. Some demonstrators had blocked the street with a banner referring to a man shot and killed last year during an encounter with an officer.
Ten of those arrested by Raleigh police on Wednesday morning were accused of impeding traffic, while another person was arrested by State Capitol Police for trespassing and resisting a public officer, according to a Raleigh Police Department tweet.
The protesters don't like a measure approved last week that would make clear death investigation records held by law enforcement and deemed confidential under public records law retain that same confidentiality when handed to state medical examiner.
The language, sought by Cooper's Department of Health and Human Services, is within a broader DHHS bill that remained on the governor's desk as of Wednesday. Some House Republicans said this week they are willing to revisit the public records language.
Cooper has not said whether he would sign the bill, veto it, or let it become law without his signature. During a media briefing on Wednesday, Cooper said he's concerned about the public record provision, too, but also mentioned other bill sections that help access federal health care funding.
“I think there's going to be conversations that are going to go on with the General Assembly about how we fix this,” Cooper said.
The records provision has received renewed attention because it was approved as calls for police reform have intensified following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Public records and prisoner advocates contend it could make investigations into deaths occurring in police custody or at a jail less transparent.
Priest placed on leave
CHARLOTTE — A Catholic priest in North Carolina will remain on administrative leave after allegations of sexual abuse against him were revealed last year, the Charlotte diocese's bishop said.
Bishop Peter Jugis made the announcement to St. Matthew parishioners in a letter Wednesday, writing that he had accepted the recommendation of the diocese’s Lay Review Board to keep the Rev. Patrick Hoare out of ministry, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Hoare was originally put on administrative leave in December after the diocese received “an allegation against him of child sexual abuse that was said to have occurred in Pennsylvania more than 25 years ago, before Father Hoare entered ministry” the Charlotte Observer quoted Jugis as writing.
The Bishop’s letter said officers from the Abington Township Police Department in Pennsylvania investigated the allegations and told the diocese in February they “found the claimants to be credible” but couldn’t bring charges against Hoare due to the statute of limitations.
That’s when Jugis said he asked the diocese’s board to conduct its own investigation into the allegations. The board found the allegations “credible,” but didn’t identify a “specific incident of sexual abuse of a minor,” the paper quotes Jugis as saying.
Jugis said the board also considered three complaints that allege Hoare showed “several instances of inappropriate physical contact with minors” at two Charlotte parishes, including at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The complaints involved a hug, rubbing the shoulders or abdomen of a minor, and being "very touchy,” the paper quotes Jugis as saying.
Hoare has previously denied the allegations, the Observer reported. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
Raleigh protests cost $2.2M
RALEIGH — Law enforcement agencies have spent at least $2.2 million responding to protests that occurred in Raleigh following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
WRAL reported Wednesday that it obtained cost figures from agencies that include the Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol. The figure does not include costs after the first week of June.
George Floyd, a back man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. People came together across the country to protest racism and police brutality.
Some people turned to riots and looting in the Raleigh area on May 30 and 31. Protesters also pulled down pieces of a Confederate monument near the North Carolina Capitol.
Raleigh police said officers worked nearly 2,350 hours of overtime at a cost of $860,011.
The Wake County Sheriff’s Office accrued nearly $400,000 in costs. The State Highway Patrol spent almost $150,000. Activating North Carolina National Guard members cost about $725,000.
The State Capitol Police spent a little more than $48,000 and Alcohol Law Enforcement officers spent at least $27,000 in pay.