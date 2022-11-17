bellringer

A volunteer Santa waves and rings his bell for the Salvation Army in front of the Food Lion on 10th Street on Dec. 7, 2017.

 File photo

The Salvation Army of Greenville is looking for volunteers — individuals and groups — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year, the organization reported. Every dollar collected support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in Greenville and Pitt County, including feeding the hungry, offering emergency financial assistance, youth programs, and disaster response.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.