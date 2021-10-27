People with diabetes are at increased risk for COVID-19. Learn and do all you can to prevent/manage diabetes. The long-standing (this is the 20th year in Pitt County) “Winning with Diabetes” program starts 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Call to register: 847-5590 or vidantwellness@vidanthealth.com. Please continue to eat healthy, be physically active, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and be vaccinated.
Q OK, I hear everyone say, “eat more vegetables.” I really have never liked eating them. So, if I am going to learn to eat some, which are the healthiest for me? — GG, Winterville
A If there is one piece of nutrition advice virtually everyone agrees on, it is to eat more fruits and vegetables. Anna Keyser, a senior ECU dietetics major thought this information might be helpful to you. Here is what she wants you to know.
Eating a variety of vegetables every day is beneficial to our health in many ways. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest you have between 5 and 9 servings each day depending on your age, gender, activity level. You would have to look at what you eat in a day to decide which might be the healthiest for you.
Want to learn more, go to https://www.myplate.gov/eat-healthy/vegetables. You might be surprised to learn that MyPlate divides the vegetables into five subgroups: dark green; red and orange; beans, peas and lentils; starchy; and other vegetables. Vegetables and vegetable juices are among foods sometimes promoted in the media, on blogs or in advertisements as “super foods” or “antioxidant-rich” or “nutrient dense.” Don’t necessarily use those claims to decide what vegetables to eat. Some claims may be legitimate, but others may be designed to sell you a more expensive product than you need.
The information you can trust is on the Nutrition Facts label and from education and government sources. So, we recommend that to navigate and simplify the maze of nutritional information, turn to a reliable source. You can be sure the information from the Food and Nutrition Board that determines and publishes the Dietary Reference Intakes (DRI), the Nutrition Facts label on the food and MyPlate.gov will help you make the right choices.
If you google the term “super foods,” depending on the source, you will find different lists. I found one magazine article that claimed the following vegetables were superfoods: spinach, carrots, broccoli and sweet potatoes. Spinach, was at the top of its list because it has protein, iron, magnesium, potassium, folate, calcium and Vitamin A. It takes only eating one ounce of fresh spinach to meet more than half of your daily allowance of vitamin A. Vitamin A is known to support eye health and is important for the immune system, reproduction and helps the heart, lungs, kidneys, and other organs work properly. If you aren’t eating meat, this would be a great choice.
Carrots are rich in vitamins A, K, C and potassium. They also contain a compound called beta-carotene which is converted to vitamin A and gives vegetables an orange color. If you aren’t eating cheese, eggs, oily fish, or fortified milk products, carrots are be a good choice. Vitamin K is important for blood clotting and healthy bones and other functions in the body. Vitamin C acts as an antioxidant, helping to protect cells from the damage created by free radicals in the environment from tobacco smoke, air pollution and ultraviolet light from the sun. The body needs vitamin C to make a protein needed for wound healing. And importantly for people who don’t eat animal products, improves absorption of iron from plant foods. Potassium is a mineral that helps heart and kidney functions, nerve transmission and muscle contraction.
It’s not surprising that broccoli, a cruciferous vegetable, is on the list. It is a member of the cabbage family and like most vegetables is low in fat and contains bioactive compounds that improve heart health and reduce risks of cancer. That’s true for other cruciferous vegetables like local favorites — collards, mustard greens, and cabbage — and turnips, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, radishes, kale, and kohlrabi. They are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins and phytochemicals including indoles, thiocyanates and nitriles, which may prevent against some types of cancer.
There is no single list of “superfoods” — in fact the Dietary Guidelines for Americans doesn’t use that term. But North Carolina farmers can say sweet potatoes are a great carbohydrate food that is high in dietary fiber and leads to slower absorption to allows you to feel full for a longer period, keeps blood sugar levels from spiking, and may help lower blood cholesterol. It has antioxidants like vitamin C that we talked about earlier.
Try to avoid the temptation to deep fat fry or add butter or margarine or grease or sugar to your vegetables as you learn to eat them. You could use a cooking spray such butter flavored canola oil or spices, herbs, or an alternative sweetener. If all you ever had growing up was overcooked vegetables, you might find eating fresh vegetables a delightful new experience. Remember, too, that it might take several tries to start enjoying vegetables.