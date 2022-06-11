Arendell Parrott Academy

Stewart Christopher Hardee

PARENTS: Jason Hardee and Ashley Ricks

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Commended Scholar, Cum Laude Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Robert S. Langley Science Cup

Ayden-Grifton High School

Chelsea Allena Jolly

PARENTS: Hubert and Sarah Jolly

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College

INTENDED MAJOR: general business management

ACHIEVEMENTS: Pitt Community College Ambassadors Scholarship, Junior Leagues of Greenville Scholarship, The FACE of Pitt County Scholarship, WITN Class of 2022 Senior, United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Nya Synclair Lowe

PARENTS: Larry and Sharnetta Lowe

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: psychology

ACHIEVEMENTS: President of National Honor Society, State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship, Greenville (NC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship, North Carolina Scholarship for Children of Wartime Veterans, North Carolina Academic Scholar

Christ Covenant School

Andrew Thomas McKnight

PARENTS: Jason and Susan McKnight

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of South Carolina

INTENDED MAJOR: business

ACHIEVEMENTS: AP Scholar, Summa Cum Laude, all-conference boys volleyball, headmaster’s list

Scarlett Goodwin

PARENTS: Phillip and Ashley Goodwin

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington

INTENDED MAJOR: business, with a minor in English

ACHIEVEMENTS: Science Club president, National Honor Society secretary, Prefect Council member, Science Excellence Award, National English Honor Society president

D.H. Conley High School

Caleb Dudley

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

PARENTS: Amy and Jamie Dudley

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Duke University

INTENDED MAJOR: political science

ACHIEVEMENTS: Pepsi Player of the Week, Future Business Leaders of America president, Viking of the Year, Bill Dooley Foundation Scholarship, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online graduate

Ella Philpot

PARENTS: Kirk and Kelly Philpot

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: associate’s degree in both arts and science, Pitt Community College Academic Excellence Award, volleyball state championship

Farmville Central High School

Jack Flanagan

PARENTS: Mark and Betsy Flanagan

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: undecided

ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, 2022 graduate of Pitt Community College with associate’s degrees in arts and sciences, varsity soccer team goalkeeper, president of the National Honor Society

Joshua Chavez-Arellano

PARENTS: Jose Chavez and Janette Arellano

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: chief junior marshal, vice president of National Honor Society, Health Sciences Academy ambassador

Greenville Christian Academy

Rance W. Fritscher

PARENTS: Leslie Gibbs Van Der Have and the late Andrew M. Fritscher, Jr.

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: finance

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society; 2022 NCCSA Athletic Excellence Award (1A All Region East Basketball); 2022 NCCSA All-State Academic-Athletic Team Award; 2022 Jersey Mike’s Subs Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award


Justin Phillip Cherry

PARENTS: Timothy and Cynthia Cherry

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University

INTENDED MAJOR: engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Honors program at Liberty University, Salutatorian Scholarship at Liberty University.

John Paul II Catholic High School

Bridget Baker

PARENTS: Barry and Leslie Baker

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: neuroscience or biomedical engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Scholarship award, JPII social studies award, JPII science award, four year honor roll student

Calie Phelps

PARENTS: Waverly and Gina Phelps

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

INTENDED MAJOR: political science

ACHIEVEMENTS: Greenville Chamber of Commerce Teen Leadership Institute, the JPII Award, volleyball all conference, National Honor Society officer, and student body president

Junius H. Rose High School

Hayden Humphreys

PARENTS: Dr. Holt Humphreys and Dr. Taylor Humphreys

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: finance

ACHIEVEMENTS: 2021 Harvard Prize Book Award, varsity basketball letter winner, ECU Honors College Centennial Fellow Scholarship, senior class president, National Honor Society president

Carter Lamson

PARENTS: Brad and Angela Lamson

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: electrical and computer engineering

ACHIEVEMENTS: four-time U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award; AmeriCorps Volunteer, lead mentor Pirate Lego League Discover Program; Pitt Pirate Robotics team captain, AP Scholar with Honors; perfect attendance since kindergarten

North Pitt High School

Ramsey Ellyn Warren

PARENTS: Billy and Robin Warren

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University

INTENDED MAJOR: life science/human biology

ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Outstanding Senior Award; Health Sciences Ambassadors “Above and Beyond” award for community service; Scholar-Athlete Award; student body president; National Honor Society

Hayley Peaden

PARENTS: Alan and Angie Peaden

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College

INTENDED MAJOR: cardiovascular sonography

ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Health Sciences Academy outstanding senior award, 3.5 grade point average or higher for all high school career

The Oakwood School

Kendall Brianna Vick

PARENTS: Roy and Jamie Vick

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Lloyd International Honors College

INTENDED MAJOR: international business and Spanish

ACHIEVEMENTS: president of the Grower’s Club for Oakwood’s OASES microfarm; president of the Environmental Council; Envirothon team; Community Service Club PSA Community Service Award; Female Oakwood Scholar-Athlete of the Year

South Central High School

Kailee Grubbs

PARENTS: Jeff and Belinda Grubbs

CLASS RANK: valedictorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University

INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics

ACHIEVEMENTS: EC Scholar, NCWIT Aspirations in Computing state winner, overall excellence in math at South Central, Health Sciences Academy Gold Volunteer Service Award, Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award

Emily Gail Grubbs

PARENTS: Jeff and Belinda Grubbs

CLASS RANK: salutatorian

I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington

INTENDED MAJOR: nursing

ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Gold Volunteer Service Award, Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award, most dedicated in cross country (2021 season), SCHS Key Club co-president 2021-22, Student Government Association student body vice president (2021-22)