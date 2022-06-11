Arendell Parrott Academy
Stewart Christopher Hardee
PARENTS: Jason Hardee and Ashley Ricks
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Commended Scholar, Cum Laude Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, President’s Volunteer Service Award, Robert S. Langley Science Cup
Ayden-Grifton High School
Chelsea Allena Jolly
PARENTS: Hubert and Sarah Jolly
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College
INTENDED MAJOR: general business management
ACHIEVEMENTS: Pitt Community College Ambassadors Scholarship, Junior Leagues of Greenville Scholarship, The FACE of Pitt County Scholarship, WITN Class of 2022 Senior, United States Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Nya Synclair Lowe
PARENTS: Larry and Sharnetta Lowe
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: psychology
ACHIEVEMENTS: President of National Honor Society, State Employees Credit Union People Helping People Scholarship, Greenville (NC) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship, North Carolina Scholarship for Children of Wartime Veterans, North Carolina Academic Scholar
Christ Covenant School
Andrew Thomas McKnight
PARENTS: Jason and Susan McKnight
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of South Carolina
INTENDED MAJOR: business
ACHIEVEMENTS: AP Scholar, Summa Cum Laude, all-conference boys volleyball, headmaster’s list
Scarlett Goodwin
PARENTS: Phillip and Ashley Goodwin
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington
INTENDED MAJOR: business, with a minor in English
ACHIEVEMENTS: Science Club president, National Honor Society secretary, Prefect Council member, Science Excellence Award, National English Honor Society president
D.H. Conley High School
Caleb Dudley
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
PARENTS: Amy and Jamie Dudley
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Duke University
INTENDED MAJOR: political science
ACHIEVEMENTS: Pepsi Player of the Week, Future Business Leaders of America president, Viking of the Year, Bill Dooley Foundation Scholarship, North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics online graduate
Ella Philpot
PARENTS: Kirk and Kelly Philpot
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: associate’s degree in both arts and science, Pitt Community College Academic Excellence Award, volleyball state championship
Farmville Central High School
Jack Flanagan
PARENTS: Mark and Betsy Flanagan
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: undecided
ACHIEVEMENTS: Eagle Scout, 2022 graduate of Pitt Community College with associate’s degrees in arts and sciences, varsity soccer team goalkeeper, president of the National Honor Society
Joshua Chavez-Arellano
PARENTS: Jose Chavez and Janette Arellano
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: biomedical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: chief junior marshal, vice president of National Honor Society, Health Sciences Academy ambassador
Greenville Christian Academy
Rance W. Fritscher
PARENTS: Leslie Gibbs Van Der Have and the late Andrew M. Fritscher, Jr.
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: finance
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society; 2022 NCCSA Athletic Excellence Award (1A All Region East Basketball); 2022 NCCSA All-State Academic-Athletic Team Award; 2022 Jersey Mike’s Subs Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award
Justin Phillip Cherry
PARENTS: Timothy and Cynthia Cherry
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Liberty University
INTENDED MAJOR: engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Honors program at Liberty University, Salutatorian Scholarship at Liberty University.
John Paul II Catholic High School
Bridget Baker
PARENTS: Barry and Leslie Baker
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: neuroscience or biomedical engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Merit Scholarship award, JPII social studies award, JPII science award, four year honor roll student
Calie Phelps
PARENTS: Waverly and Gina Phelps
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
INTENDED MAJOR: political science
ACHIEVEMENTS: Greenville Chamber of Commerce Teen Leadership Institute, the JPII Award, volleyball all conference, National Honor Society officer, and student body president
Junius H. Rose High School
Hayden Humphreys
PARENTS: Dr. Holt Humphreys and Dr. Taylor Humphreys
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: finance
ACHIEVEMENTS: 2021 Harvard Prize Book Award, varsity basketball letter winner, ECU Honors College Centennial Fellow Scholarship, senior class president, National Honor Society president
Carter Lamson
PARENTS: Brad and Angela Lamson
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: electrical and computer engineering
ACHIEVEMENTS: four-time U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award; AmeriCorps Volunteer, lead mentor Pirate Lego League Discover Program; Pitt Pirate Robotics team captain, AP Scholar with Honors; perfect attendance since kindergarten
North Pitt High School
Ramsey Ellyn Warren
PARENTS: Billy and Robin Warren
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: North Carolina State University
INTENDED MAJOR: life science/human biology
ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Outstanding Senior Award; Health Sciences Ambassadors “Above and Beyond” award for community service; Scholar-Athlete Award; student body president; National Honor Society
Hayley Peaden
PARENTS: Alan and Angie Peaden
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: Pitt Community College
INTENDED MAJOR: cardiovascular sonography
ACHIEVEMENTS: National Honor Society, Health Sciences Academy outstanding senior award, 3.5 grade point average or higher for all high school career
The Oakwood School
Kendall Brianna Vick
PARENTS: Roy and Jamie Vick
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Lloyd International Honors College
INTENDED MAJOR: international business and Spanish
ACHIEVEMENTS: president of the Grower’s Club for Oakwood’s OASES microfarm; president of the Environmental Council; Envirothon team; Community Service Club PSA Community Service Award; Female Oakwood Scholar-Athlete of the Year
South Central High School
Kailee Grubbs
PARENTS: Jeff and Belinda Grubbs
CLASS RANK: valedictorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: East Carolina University
INTENDED MAJOR: mathematics
ACHIEVEMENTS: EC Scholar, NCWIT Aspirations in Computing state winner, overall excellence in math at South Central, Health Sciences Academy Gold Volunteer Service Award, Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award
Emily Gail Grubbs
PARENTS: Jeff and Belinda Grubbs
CLASS RANK: salutatorian
I PLAN TO ATTEND: the University of North Carolina at Wilmington
INTENDED MAJOR: nursing
ACHIEVEMENTS: Health Sciences Academy Gold Volunteer Service Award, Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award, most dedicated in cross country (2021 season), SCHS Key Club co-president 2021-22, Student Government Association student body vice president (2021-22)