CSX Transportation plans to close 10 area railroad crossings for maintenance and repair starting on Monday, according to a Pitt County news release.
The crossings are in and around Bethel. Each will be closed for two to five days depending on the maintenance work that needs to be performed. The projected closure period for each location is Monday through Friday.
Any and all dates are subject to change due to weather and/or other unforeseen conditions. Below is a list of the crossings:
- Porter Road, off U.S. 64 alternate;
U.S. 64 alternate between Porter and Latham roads;
- J.A. Manning Road off U.S. 64 alternate;
- Whitfield Road, near West Railroad Street;
- Cherry Street between West Andrews and West Railroad streets;
- James Street, between North Railroad and West Railroad streets;
- Main Street between North Railroad and West Railroad streets;
- East Street between Smith Speir Lane and Southeast Railroad Street;
- U.S. 64 alternate between NC 11 overpass and Charlie Manning Road;
- Charlie Manning Road between U.S. 64 alternate and Big Oak Road.