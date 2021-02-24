In rural areas ravaged by COVID-19, residents struggle to pay rent and utilities while the elderly are being forced to choose between food and health care, a Pitt County mayor said.
Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown participated in a panel for Action NC on Monday where she and other representatives of regions across the state, including state Sen. Natalie Murdock of Durham and state Rep. John Autry of Charlotte, discussed a way forward for North Carolinians affected by the pandemic.
As mayor of a town of just over 1,600 people, with a population that is 51 pecent black and 18.4 percent 65 and older, Brown has seen firsthand how a lack of funding is affecting residents of rural areas, she said. The town is also considered a food desert. There are no grocery stores in Bethel, and the majority of assistance has come through nonprofit organizations disseminating government money, such as that through the CARES Act last year.
“Their (residents) biggest problem is paying their rent and utilities,” Brown told the panel. “I am still getting a lot of calls.
“The government has dispersed money to nonprofits that have stepped up to the plate and come within our community to offer services to those who cannot pay their rent, water bill or light bill,” Brown said. “But, we still have so many that are faced with those challenges and some have to qualify for work. … I try to be the type of mayor who stays on top of things and makes sure information is shared in our community. If you’re not, then things go right by you and you won’t even know that the help is there. By the time you address it, they’ll say they are at the end of their dollars cycle.”
The issue of food insecurity particularly affects the area’s elderly. Brown said that for them, the biggest priority is receiving health care and food.
“I could switch it to say food and health care,” Brown said. “When you hear your elderly, who you are handing their boxes or bags, say ‘Thank you to whoever the organization it is doing this because I was down to my last. I didn’t know where the next meal was going to come from.’ They are having to decide sometimes between going to the doctor and having food.”
However, even with assistance the town’s residents teeter on the brink of dire financial straits. Women also have been deeply affected by school closures, leading to an even deeper financial crisis for families.
“We have had a lot of women, young mothers, who had to leave their jobs because they had to stay home with their children due to virtual learning,” Brown said. “The money is just not enough to cover what they need. We just hope the dollars still filter through.”
Brown also addressed the way those dollars trickle down from the state level — first to counties, then cities and towns. She recognized the hard work of Pitt County’s commissioners in ensuring that all municipalities in the county received a piece of the pie, but emphasized that churches and nonprofit organizations have taken the lead in helping struggling residents.
“Listening to some of my colleague mayors from other areas, I’m not sure how well they get along with their county commissioner boards,” Brown said. “I will say that Pitt County commissioners stepped in and they reached out to municipalities and shared that pot of money with us. That was a help. But, again, NPO’s have really stepped up, as have faith-based organizations.”
Faith-based organizations have taken point on providing food to Bethel. One such organization, Koinonia Christian Church in Greenville, dispersed a total of 600 tote bags full of grocery items to residents on Feb. 20. It was part of the church’s Loving Through Feeding program, which occurs periodically.
“We are providing for those with food insecurity,” said William Knight, director of mission and outreach services. “Mainly we operate in Greenville but we have been to Bethel now twice, as well as Grifton and other areas in the county.”
Other organizations that are distributing food include Greene Lamp Inc., Our Sons Daughters Inc. and United Providers of Health. New Wynn Chapel Missionary Baptist Church also distribute food boxes monthly through a government federal program and New Saint Delight Missionary Church operates a food bank.