Bethel’s mayor says she will run for N.C. House of Representatives District 8 when filing resumes.
Democrat Gloristine Brown said in an announcement on Monday that she wanted people to know she is seeking the seat, even though the state Supreme Court last week halted filing in all elections after moving the date for primary elections to May 17.
The court made its decision because of pending lawsuits over North Carolina’s new congressional and General Assembly districts.
“I know filing has been halted but I need to let people know so they would know I am very interested in the position,” Brown said.
She has served on the Bethel Town Board since 1999, first as a commissioner and as mayor since 2014. She was re-elected mayor last month.
Brown said the most significant achievement of the Bethel Board of Commissioners during her tenure was reaching an agreement that allowed Greenville Utilities Commission to assume ownership and management of the town’s water and wastewater systems. The average Bethel customer was expected to receive a 23 percent reduction in water and sewer bills.
“We haven’t had any complaints yet and they were very thankful for the rates to come down,” Brown said. “Anything that can help citizens, as far as cost, is a blessing.”
The new State House District 8 encompasses northern Pitt County, including portions Farmville, Fountain, Falkland the west, Bethel to the north and Pactolus in the east. Includes portion of northern Greenville as well.
“As mayor of a small town, I understand the hardship of working with limited resources,” Brown said. “I think we are all dealing with some of the same things, and that’s economic growth.
“We need some type of economic growth in all our communities,” she said. “I am looking at more economic growth for the communities. I think we are all suffering in the same boat.”
Along with her service in Bethel, Brown is vice chairwoman of Pitt Community College’s Board of Trustees. She also serves on the North Carolina Association of Community College executive board and the United Way of Pitt County’s Board of Trustees.
She has also chaired the North Carolina Mayors Association and served on the League of Municipalities Board of Directors.
Prior to candidate filing being postponed, Greenville resident Sharon McDonald Evans also filed as a Democratic candidate for state House District 8.
Tony Moore seeks House District 9
Republican Tony Moore, a Winterville Town Council member and former state senator, filed for the state House District 9 seat on Dec. 7, a day before the state Supreme Court decision. He had tried to file on the opening day, Dec. 6, but a different court order prevented him and other legislative candidates.
Moore, who founded North Carolina Driving School in Winterville, released an announcement about his candidacy on the same day as his filing. “My educational, professional and leadership background will help me serve the people of Pitt County,” he said.
Currently represented by Democrat Brian Farkas, District 9 was redrawn to include the southern portion of the county including Ayden, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson, Winterville and parts of Greenville. The new district includes a greater concentration of Republican voters than the previous area.
Republicans Timothy Reeder of Ayden and Charles Deroche Vincent also have filed for the post. Moore’s announcement said he will “continue to fight for conservative values and rights” and advocate for the county in Raleigh.
“I am also running because I genuinely believe that the people of the district deserve honest, transparent and effective state government,” his announcement said.
He said looks forward to hearing from voters and understanding their thoughts, ideas and concerns. “If elected I will bring my small business background to help eastern North Carolina to focus on health care, lower taxes, inflation, crime/immigration, safer roads and education.”
Moore’s business contracts with school districts across the state to provide driver education classes. “My past experience as a public school teacher and administrator with Pitt County Schools for 19 years will help me to be and education leader in Raleigh, “ he said.
His experience in the state Senate from 2003-05, six terms on the Town Council and his statewide business experience of over more than 30 years will help him get things done in Raleigh, he said.
Visit his website at www.electtonymoore.com.