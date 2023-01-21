Road repairs, business growth and being approachable are a few of the goals Bethel’s new mayor has set for himself.
Carl Wilson, who has served on the Bethel Board of Commissioners since 2005, most recently as mayor pro-tem, was appointed to the vacant mayor’s seat on Jan. 3.
Longtime mayor Gloristine Brown resigned from the post in December, following her election to the North Carolina General Assembly.
“I look forward to the challenges as mayor,” Wilson said. “I’m looking forward to working with the community and we would welcome any others who want to work with the community to help improve the living conditions and who would help improve Bethel overall.”
Wilson grew up in Bethel and returned in 2002 after a 21-year, 10-month and 10-day career in the U.S. Army. He retired with the rank of master sergeant.
“I wanted to come back to a nice quiet place and my hometown was a quiet place. And as they say, there is no place like home,” Wilson said.
Bethel, however, was a different community. Businesses were closing. The city’s water and sewer system needed upgrading and other infrastructure needed repairs.
“I wanted to help our town and the citizens. As I traveled with the military, I would see small towns like Bethel flourishing. I wanted to come back and give back to the community by serving the community,” he said.
Along with holding elected office, Wilson is an administrative assistant with the N.C. Department of Transportation offices in Greenville.
“What I would like to do as the mayor is to be transparent to the community,” said Wilson. “I don’t want to just be a mayor that sits behind a desk all day and not get out and see what’s going on in the community.”
Wilson said he wants community members to talk to him about issues and activities they want to see.
In recent years, vacant buildings have reopened to serve as the Bethel Youth Activity Center, a nonprofit after-school program, and Pitt Community College Workforce Development center.
Wilson said he wants to see more business growth.
“We still need businesses that will come into Bethel,” he said. “We want to partner with any business and we’re looking for resources to build up the community.”
Most recently, a Raleigh-based businessman purchased the Crawford Hardware building and another structure on that block. He plans to continue the hardware store and open a new grocery store, Wilson said.
“We are very excited,” he said. “It means a great deal for the town that you’ll have a business still going forward and that you’ll have a grocery store that so many people are looking forward to.”
Wilson said he thinks Bethel has been helped by Greenville Utilities Commission taking over the operation of the city’s water and sewer systems.
People and businesses are paying less for the two utilities
Wilson said he also wants the board to find a way to repair roads in the community.
Wilson’s mayoral appointment left one of the board’s five commissioner seats open. Attorney Fred Whitehurst, who previously served on the board, was appointed to fill the seat.
The Wilson and Whitehurst appointments are only until the year’s end.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said a special election will be held in November to fill the unexpired mayoral and commissioner terms. The Bethel Board of Commissioners recently moved to four-year terms, so the next board election will be 2025.