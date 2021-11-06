WINTERVILLE — Organizers of last month’s “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair say the inaugural event accomplished its mission of increasing awareness of local career and educational opportunities and fostering engagement between employers and prospective workers.
More than 600 adult jobseekers and Pitt County high school students came out to the Greenville Convention Center on Oct. 26 for the fair, which was the result of a collaboration between Pitt Community College, the John M. Belk Endowment, Greenville ENC Alliance and Pitt County Economic Development. On hand to speak with attendees about employment options and resources available to prepare for those jobs were a combination of nearly 100 representatives from area business and industry and various community partners.
“Workforce is the number one challenge for business and industry; it is a big issue,” said David Horn, Greenville-ENC Alliance director of investor and community relations. “Addressing big issues often requires big ideas — and the ‘Better Skills, Better Jobs’ fair was just that.”
Johnny Smith, PCC vice president of strategic initiatives and community engagement, helped organize the fair and said it was a perfect example of what can be accomplished when leaders from local government, education and business work together.
“Thank you to the event sponsors, community partners, employers, resource participants, career seekers, and state and local government representatives who helped make the fair a huge success,” Smith said. “I can’t say enough good things about the support that fair organizers received from East Carolina University, Pitt County Schools and many others who stepped up and contributed their time and energy toward the good of our community.”
Smith said the fair’s morning session saw 171 Pitt County juniors and seniors file through the convention center to receive job information and details on how to begin working toward a college degree while still in high school through such programs as Career & College Promise and the PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy. He said 440 adult jobseekers came out for the afternoon portion of the fair, many of whom were able to interview with local employers onsite during the event.
A luncheon that took place between the two sessions focused on adult learners and the large population of Pitt County residents who have completed some higher education but have no academic credentials.
“Pitt County has nearly 39,000 adults who have some college training but no degrees, diplomas or certificates,” Smith said. “We want them to come back to school to finished what they started to improve their career mobility prospects and their chances of landing jobs that offer sustainable wages.
“When we say better skills mean better jobs, we’re referring to individuals in the local workforce who are underemployed and could exchange their current jobs for careers,” he continued. “Through additional higher education, these adult learners could skill up, retool or retrain — either to advance in their current careers or to change careers entirely.”
Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews said the job fair demonstrated that local leaders realize the significance of developing a skilled workforce and connecting it to jobs with area businesses and industries. The “Better Skills, Better Jobs” job fair, she said, was a forum for making that connection.
PCC to hold open house for new Adult Learning Center
PCC’s commitment to equity has led to development of a new, on-campus center dedicated to serving the interests of adult learners.
With the start of spring classes a little more than two months away, PCC has established a new Adult Learning Center in the Craig F. Goess Student Center and is inviting prospective adult students to attend its grand opening. The event will take place in Room 120 on Nov. 11 from 3-6 p.m.
According to PCC Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Services Brian Jones, the center will operate outside of normal business hours to accommodate the work schedules many adult learners have to balance. The Adult Learning Center, he said, is part of PCC’s ongoing commitment to helping improve access to services and connecting the local workforce with skills that will lead to better jobs.
“We understand our local workforce needs employable skills,” Jones said. “We have designed this center with the adult learner in mind, providing support and connectivity to the admission process, as well as opportunities to discover the educational pathways they wish to explore.”
The concept for an Adult Learning Center arose earlier this year during discussion of a pilot project focused on encouraging adults to seek more gainful employment, either by completing training they started in college but didn’t finish or by acquiring skills in a new area of interest. PCC partnered with the John M. Belk Endowment, myFutureNC, and four other North Carolina community colleges on the effort, which led to the “Better Skills, Better Jobs” campaign during the summer.
When the campaign launched in June, MC Belk Pilon, president and board chair of the John M. Belk Endowment, spoke about her private family foundation’s commitment to helping meet the needs of North Carolina’s evolving workforce through postsecondary educational opportunities.
“The John M. Belk Endowment is pleased to partner with Pitt Community College and four other outstanding community colleges to catalyze and supercharge their efforts to recruit and support adult students,” Pilon said. “As the pandemic recedes, we know that many North Carolinians are looking for a fresh start, and we believe our community colleges are a great place for their journey to begin.”
Jones said prospective students are encouraged to visit Pitt’s new Adult Learning Center Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors, he said, can expect a supportive experience in discovering their educational pathway, completing the application process, and securing financial support to offset the cost of college tuition.
Holiday show fundraiser continues at Greenville Convention Center
The PCC Foundation’s 2021 Down East Holiday Show has returned to the Greenville Convention Center and is taking place through Sunday.
Doors will be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and free for children 10 and younger.
PCC Foundation officials say all participants will be required to wear facial masks and adhere to COVID-19 safety measures during the show.
Shoppers can expect to find more than 190 vendors participating in this year’s event. A list of those businesses and more details, including Santa’s photo hours, are available on the show’s website.