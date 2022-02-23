If there were actual streets “Between Riverside and Crazy,” “Sesame Street” would not be one of them.
This gritty, critically acclaimed modern drama, set to open Thursday at Magnolia Arts Center, is anything but a child’s play. Stephen Adly Guirgis’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work touches on heavy issues including family dysfunction, racism and substance abuse.
Mature themes and complex yet comedic characters made the 2014 play something that drew Director Ashka Lewis in when she read it two years ago. That’s when Magnolia Artistic Director Mitch Butts asked Lewis, whose acting credits include “Talking With” and “Funny Little Thing Called Love,” to consider whether or not this could be the right show for her directorial debut. Lewis could hardly put it down, quickly identifying characters she would love to portray before deciding to take on the role of director.
But the drama began nearly as soon as the show was cast. Originally set to take the stage in September 2021, “Riverside and Crazy” was canceled due to COVID-19 and brought back nearly five months later.
The play reunites Lewis with Jason Brown (who plays Junior) and Virlikia Prayer (Detective O’Connor), who starred with her in Magnolia’s 2016 performance of “Ain’t Misbehavin’.”
Like “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Between Riverside and Crazy” features a primarily African-American cast. Six actors tell the story of Walter “Pops” Washington, a retired New York City officer who is pursuing a discrimination suit against the police department after being shot by a caucasian police officer. Pops is a recent widower whose son, Junior, has come to live with him after being released from jail. Junior’s girlfriend and a recovering addict friend also have moved into the rent-controlled apartment on Riverside Drive.
Johnie G. Hamilton Jr., whose Magnolia credits include “Hairspray” and “Arsenic and Old Lace,” plays Pops, a character he describes as a crotchety old man who sits around in his late wife’s wheelchair, wearing his bathrobe and drinking all day. Although Hamilton believes Pops is possibly agoraphobic, “this is a guy that has a heart” for taking in ex-convicts without charging them rent and is gutsy to go up against the city.
“He decided that he was going to make a stand over what happened, and they could not just sweep this under the rug,” Hamilton said.
If it sounds like he has done more than an actor’s-level analysis of the character he plays, it’s because Hamilton is a trained psychologist.
“For me, acting is kind of an extension of psychology in a sense because we’re looking at, ‘Why is this person doing that?’” he said. “Some of the things you learn in psychology transfer over into acting.”
Still, much of the knowledge he brings to the role comes from his own experiences growing up in Jersey City, New Jersey.
“I know this guy,” Hamilton said of his character. “I’m from the hood; I’m from the inner city. I knew cops. I knew people that took stands. I’ve seen a lot of different people in my life.
“We had all kinds of things where I lived,” he said. “We certainly had drugs. We had de facto segregation. I knew drunks. I knew heroin users, heroin dealers. I knew all that. I knew people that had a lot of problems.”
Brown, a 2012 graduate of East Carolina University’s school of theater and dance, also found familiarity with the cast of characters. He said the father-son relationship in the play reminds him of some exchanges he had with his father.
“I swore somebody watched me and my pops’ life and wrote a story about it,” Brown said, laughing. “He was expressive, shall I say, very colorful words. I just could relate to it quite a bit.”
Brown believes many members of the community will be able to relate to the conversations about racism that occur within the play. He also hopes the audience will appreciate moments of comic relief.
“I like to be able to put a smile on people’s faces, especially with everything that is going on right now,” he said. “There are plenty of serious points in this show, but there are many laughing points in it as well because, of course, laughter is healing.”
Producing the play also has yielded light and dark moments as Lewis has tried to hold her cast together through starts and stops.
“It’s ridiculous,” she said. “One of my cast members moved to Oregon. Then another one of my cast members had scheduling conflicts with work. Literally weeks before the show, I had somebody else pull out. It has been a whirlwind.”
Did she ever think of quitting?
“I thought about that yesterday,” Lewis said, laughing, in an interview earlier this month. “I have to give myself that motivational talk every day.”
Wayne Heiser, a veteran Magnolia actor who served as set designer for shows including “Hairspray” and “Company,” stepped in as a substitute to play the role of Lt. Caro, the officer who shot Pops.
“I came late in the game, but it’s not the first time I’ve done something like that,” said Heiser, who also played a police officer in “Our Town” and “Arsenic and Old Lace.”
It is also not the first time he’s been in the minority in a cast. Before moving to Greenville six years ago, he portrayed a Hispanic character in “Ceremonies in Dark Old Men,” which traditionally has featured an all African-American ensemble.
Heiser said Pops’ tirades on racism are not uncomfortable for him.
“There is some racial tension, but it’s not really racial tension as you would think today,” he said.
For some audience members, Heiser said, the profanity in the dialogue will raise more eyebrows than the conversations on race.
“There are some people that shouldn’t come to the show, if strong language bothers you,” he said.
But Heiser, who also designed the set for “Between Riverside and Crazy,” sees the expletive-laced dialogue as being just as realistic as the six locks he installed on the apartment door.
“When you think about it,” he said, “it’s real to life for a lot of people.”
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of “Between Riverside and Crazy” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5. Additional matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 26-27 and March 5. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. For more information, visit magnoliaartscenter.com