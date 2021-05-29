Following what it calls “the most challenging year in our history,” Pitt County Schools has developed a five-year plan for improving performance among educators and learners, increasing community involvement and decreasing disparities among the students it serves.
The school district last week provided a preview of its 2021-26 strategic plan, which outlines objectives and strategies that extend beyond the three Rs.
“This process is not going to focus as much on the math and the science and those classes,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker told a small group of business, education and community leaders who gathered May 26 at the Kathy Taft Center. “That’s obviously the main thing we do. But what about everything else that we have to do?”
Featuring goals that align with the State Board of Education Statewide Strategic Plan, the district plan addresses not only student proficiency but also such issues as equity, school climate and mental health.
Mental health
Under the plan, the district aims to seek additional funding for nurses, counselors, psychologists and social workers to comply with national recommendations.
“We really need to increase those numbers,” Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, said of school-based health professionals. The recommended ratios are one professional to 250 students for social workers and counselors, 1:500 for school psychologists and 1:750 for school nurses. Pitt County Schools has 21 social workers, 18 school psychologists and has one school nurse for every 1,150 students.
Another strategy is to embed social and emotional learning practices into the school culture. The district hopes to see significant improvement (a 70 percent greater rating) in areas such as school climate, sense of belonging and student relationships as rated by the Panorama Social Emotional Learning Survey.
“We want to make sure we are addressing all aspects of our students … as well as making sure we’re addressing the social and emotional needs,” Lassiter said, explaining that when children’s physical and emotional needs are not met, they have difficulty learning. “As a system, it’s our obligation to first address those kinds of needs before learning takes place.”
The district also plans to sustain mental health services for employees, a practice it reinstated about two years ago.
“The mental health and support of our staff is paramount, very important, especially through a year that we moved through this past year,” Lassiter said.
Also regarding staffing, Pitt County Schools plans to increase the number of educators of color in schools across the district, implementing a teacher cadet program that targets minority and Hispanic students and expanding recruiting at historically black colleges and universities. The district aims to increase the number of minority new hires from 20 percent to 25 percent by 2026.
Equity
Several aspects of the strategic plan focus on equity practices, which Lenker said are sometimes misunderstood.
“Equity has probably become one of the most overused words and misused words over the last year or two or three,” he said. “We’re really just trying to focus on meeting kids where they are and giving them what they need.
“We know kids don’t all need the same thing, right? We have certain kids that need additional resources and other kids that (don’t). It’s just giving them what they need.”
In an effort to eliminate what the state Board of Education labels as opportunity gaps, the district plans to train all staff members on cultural responsiveness and implicit bias and increase the number of personnel trained in restorative practices by 25 percent each year.
As part of an effort to decrease the number of out-of-school suspensions in the district, it intends to decrease the number of out-of-school suspensions of black males in middle and high school by 10 percent each year.
“It is no secret that our highest number of expulsions and disciplinary actions are taken on our African-American students,” Lassiter said. “We’ll be working with our principals and we’ll be working with our schools on how do we look at our subgroups, look at our black, white, male, female subgroups and find out where the challenges are? What practices do we employ as a district?”
In January, the district named its first co-directors of equity in excellence and leadership, Lori Collins and Lauren Bowers.
Lassiter said that people often confuse equity with other terms, such as equality, diversity and inclusion.
“Equity is really not about one group of kids, whether it’s about race, gender, color, ethnicity,” he said.
“It’s not robbing Peter to pay Paul or ‘I’m going to take something from her and I’m going to give it to him.’ I’m not taking anything. (For equity) I’m going to say, ‘What is it that you need to be successful? Let’s look at all of our resources and make sure that we’re able to provide.’”
Career and technical education
The plan provides several changes in the district’s Career and Technical Education focus, including a requirement that all high school graduates have at least one CTE credit by 2026.
It aims to expand the college and career readiness program AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) into all middle and high schools and to increase program offerings and student enrollment in PCC Technical Academy.
Lenker said that while an estimated 66 percent of Pitt County Schools’ graduates go on to attend a two-year or four-year college, only about 29 percent graduate from college within five years.
“We don’t mind people going to college; that’s a good thing too,” he said. “(But) we need people coming into the workforce. We can get these students ready to work, get them certified.”
Pitt County Schools plans a new focus on CTE credentialing at Pitt Academy, the district’s alternative education program. Students could graduate with 22 credits (compared with 28 that the district traditionally requires).
“Pitt Academy has the reputation maybe for being (a place that) if you get in trouble you go there, but that’s not what it’s going to be,” Lenker said. “It’s going to be ‘I want to elect to go to this school because I know I can get out of school in three-and-a-half years or less. I can get a certificate from PCC. I can go to work and start making some money.’ That’s really one of the big things I like about what we’re going to try to do.”
Other changes
Along with the strategic plan, the district also is unveiling new mission and vision statements (see related article), along with a new motto, “Engage. Empower Elevate.” A new logo and a redesigned PCS website are scheduled to be revealed this summer.
Also being introduced is Profile of a Learner. This includes a list of cognitive, personal and interpersonal skills the school district aims to foster in its students, including problem-solving and critical thinking, creativity and innovation, initiative and self-direction, personal responsibility, effective communication and empathy and teamwork.
Originally planned as “Portrait of a Graduate,” Profile of a Learner was developed over a two-year period with input from educators, students, parents and local industry leaders.
Both the profile and the strategic plan were to have been unveiled in 2020 but were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lenker expects more changes as the plan is implemented.
“This document will grow,” he said. “The world’s going to be different in two years. It’s changed a whole lot in the last 13 or 14 months.”
As Pitt County Schools prepares to return students to the classroom five days a week for the 2021-22 school year, Lenker said the new plan will be a guide.
“It will be a little bit like old school,” he said. “But it’s going to be with a new flavor, with a new instructional focus and new instructional direction.”
To view Pitt County Schools’ 2021-26 strategic plan in its entirety, visit https://bit.ly/PCSStrategicPlan2021-2026.